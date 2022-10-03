Were you unable to attend Transform 2022? Check out all of the summit sessions in our on-demand library now! Watch here.

Many organizations are challenged with finding strategies to deal with rising customer volume and changes in expectations, while facing an uncertain business market, according to Genesys, a provider of contact center services.

While they are under pressure to deliver better experiences with less, many organizations are hamstrung by legacy business processes, siloed point solutions and insufficient technical resources, the company said. This is where artificial intelligence (AI) technologies have the potential to help, since most lack the data scientists and resources to implement and deploy technologies orientated around their customers and employees while still supporting business objectives, Genesys said.

In a move to help organizations optimize customer journeys with new experience orchestration capabilities, Genesys last week unveiled Cloud AI Experience. The new offering was built with enhanced personalization, automation and prediction features in real-time, the company said. The goal is to enable organizations to listen and understand customers and employees by coordinating technology, interactions and touchpoints.

How to remove the barrier of AI entry

Genesys Cloud AI Experience is designed to let organizations integrate real-time data and customer signals to orchestrate and optimize proactive, personalized engagement across digital and voice touchpoints. The platform aims to remove the barrier of AI entry for most organizations by combining conversational AI, knowledge, agent assistance, predictive routing, and predictive engagement into a single integrated system. The goal is to enable stronger customer journeys in weeks versus quarters, the company said.

Instead of having to deal with integrating isolated systems, the system is designed to enable intelligence and intent to be embedded across the end-to-end experience and allow organizations to recognize every customer’s individual needs at any stage of a journey.

Cloud AI Experience also aims to help organizations extract more value from their data so self-service and employee assisted engagements can be fine-tuned, Genesys said.

“While AI and automation tools permeate throughout the customer and employee lifecycle, they are often adopted as separate point solutions that limit the ability to address consumers’ journeys holistically,” said Dave Schubmehl, research vice president, conversational AI, at IDC, in a statement. “Organizations that leverage the integrated AI capabilities of Genesys Cloud AI Experience are positioned to address radically different use cases in customer experience, increasing the breadth of their impact.”

AI-driven optimization aims to help improve customer journeys

The newest components of Genesys Cloud AI Experience bring several AI-embedded features. They include the following, according to the company:

The Genesys digital bot flow builder, which aims to let organizations differentiate their customer self-service experiences using rich media, images, visual menus, added languages and more. With better digital bots, organizations can create engaging, visual, conversational experiences to solve a customer’s need more effectively.

The ability to create, enrich and train knowledge across channels with a new centralized workbench for self- and human-assisted service more easily.

An explainability feature forAI routing to remove the “black box” approach many organizations take that is designed to supply insights into what factors across voice and digital channels are driving better customer outcomes. A predictive routing guide is designed to be intuitive as it pinpoints features in its AI model via a user-friendly dashboard. The goal is to foster confidence and trust in AI models and deliver new insight that can drive better decisions.

AI-driven orchestration optimization that has embedded data services to capture interaction data while speech and text analytics, intent mining and identity resolution are automatically applied. The goal is to provide organizations with new insights they can use to personalize and refine engagements for best customer outcomes.

Available now, the company says, AI Experience capabilities can be added to an organization’s existing Genesys Cloud CX contract or included as a part of a new deployment.