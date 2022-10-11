Did you miss a session from MetaBeat 2022? Head over to the on-demand library for all of our featured sessions here.

Google kicked off its Cloud Next 2022 event by highlighting product news and partnerships. Google said that it aims to provide the most open, extensible and robust data cloud, to ensure that companies can use their data from all sources, storage formats and analytics styles across cloud providers and platforms of their choice.

[Follow VentureBeat’s ongoing Google Cloud Next 2022 coverage »]

The company also announced a new set of applications and services to deliver Google AI (artificial intelligence) technology to more data professionals.

A transformative year for cloud

During the opening keynote, Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said this year’s event takes place as an inflection point in the cloud industry is happening.

Event GamesBeat Summit Next 2022 Join gaming leaders live this October 25-26 in San Francisco to examine the next big opportunities within the gaming industry.

Register Here

“Data and artificial intelligence (AI) are transforming everything around us and open, connected ecosystems are essential to everything we do,” Kurian said. “We are proud to announce cloud innovations that help businesses embrace openness and interoperability, in addition to celebrating the incredible achievements of our customers and partners.”

In the first half of 2022, Google Cloud delivered approximately 1,300 new products and feature releases.

“Seventy percent of the top unicorns worldwide run on Google Cloud,” Kurian said. “So, keeping the same in mind, our major focus this year will be to aid workload-optimized infrastructures.”

Google Cloud’s new cloud portfolio includes a new data cloud architecture to help organizations better understand their data and automate core processes. It also features an open infrastructure cloud aimed at modernizing legacy information systems and building new applications that are reliable and scalable. A trusted cloud is also new to Google’s portfolio — which aims to protect users, applications and data amidst a growing landscape of cyberthreats. The company also introduced a collaboration cloud that will enable modern, secure communication and collaboration.

Google also announced five new Google Cloud regions: Austria, Greece, Norway, South Africa and Sweden — adding to a total of 48 live and announced regions, serving customers in more than 200 countries and territories.

Web3 and the metaverse

During its annual event, the company also detailed plans for the metaverse and Web3, including a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, which has selected Google Cloud to build an advanced exchange and data service.

Google’s metaverse architecture, Project Starline, can create a 3D model of a person for the metaverse, making it feel like they are sitting in the same room. Soon, the model will enter its next phase of testing with an early access program for enterprise partners. Beginning this year, Google Cloud will deploy units in select partner offices for regular testing to see how Project Starline can help people form strong ties with one another from anywhere in the world.

Its strategic partnership with Coinbase aims to serve the growing Web3 ecosystem, making it easier for customers to take advantage of Google Cloud’s scalability, reliability, security and data services so that Web3 founders and developers can focus on innovation.