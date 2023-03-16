This week was a big one for AI nerds. Some of the biggest names in tech showed off their latest and greatest creations in natural language generation, the technology that powers many of the new chatbots and text generators. Google rolled out a bunch of new products for Workspace that use generative AI to make your work life easier. OpenAI dropped GPT-4, its newest and most impressive language model ever. And Anthropic, a stealthy startup run by a former OpenAI researcher, Dario Amodei, unveiled Claude, a chatbot that wants to be better and more ethical than ChatGPT.

But how can you get your hands on these brand new AI technologies and see for yourself what they can do? You could sign up for their respective platforms and wait for access — or you could try them all at once with Poe, a new app from Quora that lets you chat with different AI personalities in one place.

Today we are launching Poe subscriptions, which will provide paying users with access to bots based on two powerful new language models: GPT-4 from OpenAI and Claude+ from Anthropic. pic.twitter.com/xyGzo8QSF5 — Adam D'Angelo (@adamdangelo) March 14, 2023

Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo quietly announced on Tuesday that the company is launching Poe subscriptions, which will provide users with access to bots based on two of the most advanced language models ever made: GPT-4 from OpenAI and Claude+ from Anthropic.

“We are initially providing all Poe users with the ability to send 1 free message per day to both GPT-4 and Claude+,” said D’Angelo in a tweet. “Other bots on Poe, including those based on ChatGPT and Claude, will continue to be free for unlimited usage.”

Poe is available to use for free (download it here), but the paid tier costs $9.99 per month and will give you access to both GPT-4 and Claude+. This is a fantastic deal because OpenAI is charging $20 for ChatGPT Plus alone — which would only give you access to GPT-4. More importantly, Poe is currently the only consumer internet product with either Claude or Claude+ available right now.

Making AI more accessible

Poe stands for “Platform for Open Exploration,” and it is Quora’s attempt to democratize access to AI chatbots and foster curiosity and learning among users. Poe allows you to ask questions and have conversations with various AI-powered chatbots, including GPT-4, Claude+, Claude, ChatGPT and more. It’s currently the best way to try different chatbots because you can easily switch between different bots and compare their responses.

Poe also lets you share your conversations with other users on your profile, where you can discover and follow interesting topics and people. You can also request new personalities to be added to Poe’s roster of bots.

Poe is available for iOS users as a free app with limited features. “We are working hard to enable web users of Poe who do not have access to any iOS device to subscribe as soon as possible,” said D’Angelo in a statement.

Poe is not only a fun way to try out new chatbots, but a valuable tool for learning new things and exploring different perspectives. As Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo said in his announcement blog post, “The AI on Poe is currently powered by models from OpenAI and Anthropic. However, we foresee a large number of models available in the near future. Different models will be optimized for different tasks, they will represent different points of view, or they will have access to different knowledge.”

If you are curious about what these new AI personalities have to say, download Poe and start chatting.