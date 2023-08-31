Head over to our on-demand library to view sessions from VB Transform 2023. Register Here

Big Blue is teaming with an even Bigger Blue to deliver AI solutions to clients.

Today, IBM and Salesforce announced they are joining forces to bring Salesforce AI solutions (Sales GPT, Service GPT, Salesforce Einstein, Slack GPT and Marketing GPT) to customers who do business with both companies.

Obviously, what Salesforce brings to the table is its popular and powerful customer relationship management (CRM) software, in addition to the aforementioned AI apps and tools.

What IBM offers through the partnership is “industry expertise and innovative delivery models” through its IBM Consulting arm of 160,000 human consultants.

Specifically, this includes “IBM Garage…an operating model for business transformation,” that will help the combined clients get their Salesforce AI integrations up and running.

IBM notes that the shared customers may also wish to adopt its watsonx enterprise AI platform for finding and fine-tuning enterprise grade AI models. WatsonX can further help customers find “data locked in backend systems” that they can better access and leverage through their shiny new Salesforce and open-source AI models.

Further, customers should consider using IBM’s Data Classifier, an “AI-powered application trained on industry-specific data models,” to help them map all their internal data to make it useful and accessible to the AI tools and apps.

“Companies are embarking on a transformative journey fueled by generative AI. Salesforce partners like IBM Consulting play an important role in helping businesses use Salesforce’s AI, data and CRM technologies to connect with their customers on a new level,” said Steve Corfield, EVP and General Manager, Global Alliances and Channels, Salesforce, in a press release. “Bringing Salesforce and IBM innovations together will help transform the way companies deliver personalized, engaging experiences.”

IBM is practicing what it preaches. The original Big Blue used Salesforce and their own Watsonx to overhaul their customer service and sales processes — now they’re hoping to do the same for many others around the globe.