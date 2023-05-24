Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

Digital services and consulting firm Infosys recently unveiled Infosys Topaz, a comprehensive suite of AI-centric services, solutions and platforms driven by generative AI technologies. With this release, the company aims to unlock the potential of individuals, enterprises and communities to foster innovation and attain next-gen value generation.

The company said that with this innovative suite of generative AI tools, organizations would be able to effectively harness the capabilities of cognitive solutions, paving the way for exponential growth.

Topaz combines the capabilities of Infosys Cobalt cloud and data analytics, enabling businesses to harness AI and cognitive solutions. Enterprises can expedite the implementation of new ideas by accessing a repository of over 12,000 AI use cases. The generative AI labs within the suite offer pre-built industry solutions for fast adoption of AI and cognitive technologies.

>>Follow VentureBeat’s ongoing generative AI coverage<<

Event Transform 2023 Join us in San Francisco on July 11-12, where top executives will share how they have integrated and optimized AI investments for success and avoided common pitfalls. Register Now

“The transformation unleashed by generative AI and advanced data analytics, with a cloud foundation, is changing business in profound, unalterable ways. It enables enterprises to operate with never-before-seen efficiencies while unlocking new avenues to business value,” Balakrishna D R, EVP and head of AI and automation at Infosys, told VentureBeat.

Democratizing data and intelligence through generative AI

The company said the new offering democratizes data and intelligence, empowering a broader range of stakeholders to create disruptive business models with AI-led products, services and revenue streams. Topaz achieves this with a network of over 100 industry partnerships in diverse sectors.

“Topaz has helped businesses accelerate growth and create value through its AI-first approach by helping them adopt open-source large language models to build narrow transformers which will solve a particular problem in the enterprise,” Balakrishna told VentureBeat. “We aim to address challenges in every industry domain or function area.”

Balakrishna emphasized that Topaz adopts a “responsible by design” approach backed by integrated governance and security frameworks, tools and accelerators. These measures guarantee adherence to ethics, trust, privacy, security and compliance.

The company presented a case study of a British bank that needed to digitize, refine and store customer data in a searchable format to derive insights about complaint patterns, customer churn and customer experience.

Using Topaz, the company created a Contact Center Intelligence solution encompassing conversational analytics, call intent prediction, agent performance analysis and sentiment analysis. In addition, the automation and orchestration of over two thousand processes, previously taking weeks to complete, were accomplished for near real-time fulfillment.

As another example, Infosys said that it had assisted a telecom major in future-proofing its AI/ML architecture. The company aimed to construct a resilient, scalable and template-driven MLOps platform.

Infosys implemented MLOps principles and blueprints for deploying different patterns, such as a real-time model-serving batch, utilizing cloud-native principles. This approach ensured the solution was highly portable, enabling deployment on-premises and across various cloud providers like Azure and GCP.

The result was a standardized and scalable platform, leading to a benefit of $1.8 million for the company’s field operations.

What’s next for Infosys?

Balakrishna asserted that organizations are at an inflection point where AI is disrupting nearly all industry verticals.

He said that Infosys aims to become an “AI-first” enterprise by reimagining its processes to transform its work, workforce and workplace.

“We are creating AI twins for everyone in the organization to amplify the human potential and create exponential impact. We are re-inventing all our services with an ‘AI-first’ approach,” he added. “Looking ahead with our Infosys generative AI lab, we want to help clients across industry verticals to reimagine the digital enterprise, redefine human capability and reinforce AI ethics.”