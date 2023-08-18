Head over to our on-demand library to view sessions from VB Transform 2023. Register Here

VentureBeat is partnering with Lightning AI on a free, informal gathering for the AI community in New York City this coming Tuesday, August 22: AI ❤️ NY!

Join us for an evening of engaging conversations and networking, illuminating the vibrant and dynamic world of AI development in the City that Never Sleeps.

In attendance from VentureBeat will be editorial director Michael Nuñez, senior reporter Sharon Goldman, and head of news Carl Franzen.

Whether you’re an investor scouting for the next breakthrough, a researcher on the cusp of the next big discovery, a PR professional looking to connect with industry leaders, or an AI enthusiast eager to immerse yourself in the world of artificial intelligence, AI ❤️ NY offers a unique platform to connect, engage, and be inspired.

Enjoy complimentary food and drinks as you mingle and engage in thought-provoking discussions, share ideas, explore collaborations, and celebrate New York’s thriving AI scene.

We believe that through these shared experiences and connections, we can drive the future of AI in New York City forward, fostering an environment of innovation, discovery, and shared success.

Find all the location details, timing, and RSVP here. Space is limited. We look forward to seeing you there!