Marc Andreessen, the co-founder of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, on Monday published a defiant and provocative blog post he calls “The Techno-Optimist Manifesto.” Andreessen, known for his early role in shaping the internet as we know it, offers a full-throated defense of technology and capitalism, essentially arguing that technology is not the problem but the solution to most, if not all, of the world’s issues.

The Manifesto, resplendent with grandiose rhetoric and lofty ideals, functions as a sharp rebuke of critics who worry about the social, economic, and political impacts of rapid technological change — most recently fueled by the AI boom. His post champions the belief that technological progress, powered by free markets, will invariably lead to society’s betterment.

In the manifesto’s introduction, Andreessen writes, “We are being lied to. We are told that technology takes our jobs, reduces our wages, increases inequality, threatens our health, ruins the environment, degrades our society, corrupts our children, impairs our humanity, threatens our future, and is ever on the verge of ruining everything.” Andreessen later argues that the “only perpetual source of growth is technology.”

Of course, Andreessen’s optimism about technology’s ability to solve all material problems overlooks the paradox of technological progress: that it often creates new problems even as it solves old ones. For instance, while the internal combustion engine revolutionized transportation, it also contributed to climate change. The internet, while connecting us in unprecedented ways, has also given rise to issues such as cybercrime and the erosion of privacy.

The Manifesto also sidesteps the critical question of accessibility. Who has access to the benefits of technology and who does not? The digital divide, both within nations and between them, is a glaring challenge in the path to Andreessen’s utopian vision.

A shocking list of enemies such as ‘ESG’, ‘Trust and Safety’ and ‘Tech Ethics’ teams

The manifesto takes an odd turn towards the end of the post when Andreessen vilifies concepts such as sustainability, social responsibility, and safety. These, according to Andreessen, are part of a “mass demoralization campaign” against progress. He goes as far as to single out “trust and safety” and “tech ethics” teams as enemies.

Critics like Tom Coates, an entrepreneur and technologist, expressed horror at Andreessen’s citations from a manifesto that advocated for war, militarism, and the destruction of feminism, museums, and libraries. He argues that the origins of Andreessen’s quotes should be scrutinized, as they perhaps expose a more troubling ideological underpinning to the Manifesto.

I’m sort of mystified why people aren’t more horrified by Marc Andreessen’s quoting from a document that talked about the hygiene of war and how museums, libraries and feminism should all be destroyed. Am I weird for being horrified by this?! pic.twitter.com/tzMb2csGem — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) October 17, 2023

NBC reporter Ben Collins drew attention to the fact that Andreessen’s firm had recently pivoted towards military and defense contractor technology. This, in combination with the Manifesto’s aggressive stance against “social responsibility” and “tech ethics,” paints a picture of a venture capital firm unapologetically prioritizing technological advancement over societal and ethical considerations.

Marc Andreessen, who runs one of the biggest Silicon Valley venture capital firms, wrote a "manifesto" today labeling “social responsibility" and "tech ethics" teams "the enemy."



His firm recently pivoted from crypto/Web3 to American military and defense contractor technology. pic.twitter.com/l8PDtCGy8R — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 16, 2023

Finally, Becca Lewis, researcher at Stanford, took a more direct approach, questioning the convergence of socially reactionary politics with hyper-nationalism, a trend she hints may be reflected in Andreessen’s Manifesto.

What do you call a politics that mixes socially reactionary politics with hyper-nationalism ??? https://t.co/QvQnbOALVD — Becca Lewis (@beccalew) October 16, 2023

A powerful voice in a growing debate

Andreessen has long been a polarizing figure due to his aggressive views on technology and capitalism. But publishing an explicit enemies list represents a marked escalation that shocked Silicon Valley.

The manifesto does, however, offer insight into an influential strain of techno-utopianism, which continues to surface in debates about AI safety and governance. This worldview perceives technology as an inherent good and regulation as inherently bad. Critics worry this simplistic perspective encourages recklessness and avoids accountability. But proponents argue optimism fuels progress, while caution leads to stagnation.

As technology reshapes society ever more profoundly, this debate between openness and oversight, risk and responsibility, shows no signs of disappearing. The “Techno-Optimist Manifesto” has brought long-simmering tensions to the surface. Silicon Valley must now grapple with hard questions about its vision for the future.