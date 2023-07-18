Head over to our on-demand library to view sessions from VB Transform 2023. Register Here

Anyword, a marketing copywriting software startup now headquartered in New York City, was founded 10 years ago in Israel under a different name: Keywee.

The companyh was early with some of the technology trends and buzzwords now gripping Silicon Valley, like natural language processing (NLP) and AI, both of which it has deployed for years, training its GPT 3-based copywriting AI model on two billion datapoints from marketing copy across industries. This enables its marketer customers to create copy optimized to perform well and get specific demographics to click. Little wonder that in 2015, it secured series A funding from former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and an early customer, The New York Times.

Today, the company is adding more to its in-house AI offerings, bringing its customers new integrations with the buzziest AI models in marketing: OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Notion AI from note-taking and brainstorming startup Notion, and the graphic design web app Canva AI.

Anyword’s goal is conceptually simple but logistically ambitious: to allow the marketers and creative clients who are already using (or considering using) its web software to be able to use those three aforementioned third-party AI tools while staying aligned with their brand voice and what has previously resonated with their target audiences.

As Anyword puts it in a news release: “ChatGPT and other LLMs are not built for marketing; they don’t know the brand’s voice, product, or customers, or what resonates with their base.”

Instead, in Anyword’s vision of AI for marketers, Anyword performs an “instant website scan” on a client’s website and then scores the outputs of a marketer’s prompts to ChatGPT, Notion AI or Canva AI, grading them on a 1-100 scale with how well they align to client’s “tone of voice, brand rules, product and company details, and target audiences.”

Anyword customers can then also click “Boost Performance” to further refine their copy to fit the target audience and brand voice, ensuring their marketing emails or advertisements are as resonant and engaging as they can be.

“Users can seamlessly incorporate their brand identity and target audiences into an LLM [large language model] using our integration,” said Yaniv Makover, CEO and cofounder of Anyword, in a statement provided to press. “That means the copy they create with ChatGPT, Notion AI, Canva AI — and soon anywhere they generate or write content — will be on-brand and performance-driven, with predictive analytics that has been shown to increase conversion by 30%.”