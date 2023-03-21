Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

What would a week be like without generative AI news from Microsoft? I can hardly imagine. Today, Microsoft announced that it is bringing Image Creator to the new Bing preview, and new AI-powered visual Stories and updated Knowledge Cards to all Bing users.

Bing Image Creator, which will be available starting today in the new Bing preview on desktop and mobile, as well as in Edge, is powered by an “advanced” version of OpenAI’s DALL-E model (Hmm…is DALL-E 3 on the way?). By typing in a description of an image, providing additional context like location or activity, and choosing an art style, Image Creator will generate an image.

Microsoft: Bing is only browser with ‘integrated AI-powered image generator’

Microsoft says this makes Bing the first and only browser with an “integrated AI-powered image generator.”

Meanwhile, Stories, the company says, is an AI-powered visual summary, which users can click through to learn more about the topic they are searching. This, Microsoft says, provides a “more engaging way to search and interact with content, offering images and short videos for easy consumption.”

Finally, Knowledge Cards 2.0 is an AI-powered infographic-inspired experience that has been updated to include interactive, dynamic content like charts, graphs, timelines and visual stories.

GPT-4 is available in Azure OpenAI Service

Today, Microsoft also announced that GPT-4 is available in Azure OpenAI Service. As part of the preview, customers and partners can join the waitlist to access GPT-4 and start building it into their own applications and services.

In the blog post, Microsoft shared testimonials from customers about GPT-4 in Azure OpenAI Service:

“Coursera is using Azure OpenAI Service to create a new AI-powered learning experience on its platform, enabling learners to get high-quality and personalized support throughout their learning journeys,” said Mustafa Furniturewala, senior vice president of engineering, Coursera. “Together, Azure OpenAI Service and the new GPT-4 model will help millions around the world learn even more effectively on Coursera.”