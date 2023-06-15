Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

Movable Ink, a 13-year-old software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that specializes in digital marketing tools for enterprises, is jumping headfirst into the generative AI game.

The company is launching a new feature called “Generation Model” that uses OpenAI’s GPT-4 large language model (LLM) to automatically reference a brand’s available online content and create compelling email subject lines that will get target audiences clicking through.

“Subject lines, send time, and frequency are the strongest drivers of higher open rates,” Movable Ink CEO Vivek Sharma told VentureBeat via email. “The Generation Model enables personalized subject lines while the Prediction Model enables send-time and frequency. The average client using Movable Ink AI is seeing a 19% improvement in conversions and a 23% lift in revenue.”

The model is currently available to select Movable Ink customers in closed beta, but the company is also bundling it together with its existing products AI Prediction, Vision and Insights models to create a new unified software toolset known as Movable Ink AI.

In a press release shared with VentureBeat ahead of the launch, Sharma called the Generation model “a powerful complement to our AI Prediction, Vision and Insights models, all working seamlessly together to empower marketers while simultaneously delighting customers — a win-win for brands everywhere. We’re ushering in a fundamentally different approach to email, allowing marketers to truly understand and take action on customers’ individual needs.”

Generating unique customer profiles

Movable Ink’s Insights Model generates unique customer profiles based on evolving tastes and engagement data, then enables marketers to predict and report on what content is most effective and resonating with their audience. These insights can then be leveraged to fine-tune future campaigns and drive better results.

Its existing Prediction Model enables end-to-end marketing email automation. It analyzes end-user behaviors, preferences and prior campaign data to automatically select ideal content, create new emails and send them at the most ideal time and frequency for each end user to maximize their engagement.

The company’s Vision Model harnesses computer vision and natural language processing (NLP) to detect, classify, and tag various visual and text elements within content. By uncovering patterns and identifying effective creative elements, marketers can derive insights and automatically adjust strategies to fit each recipient.

Now, adding the GPT 4-powered Generation Model, marketers can combine all the tools to develop the most efficient personalized customer email possible, including the most clickable subject line optimized to the content within that specific email.l

“There is no commingling of data. The subject lines, rather than being tailored to the campaign, are tailored to the primary creative that defines the email (i.e., “what the email is about”),” Sharma said in his email to VentureBeat. “Subject lines also tailor to different emotional states, including excitement, curiosity, urgency, or nostalgia, for example.”

Powering prominent brands

Several prominent brands including Lands’ End have already leveraged Movable Ink’s AI capabilities to achieve personalization at scale for its six million addressable customers.

“We have already witnessed notable successes in terms of human workload capacity and personalization at scale,” said Sarah Rasmusen, chief innovation officer at Lands’ End. “Moving forward, continuing to leverage AI within our team is an unequivocal step in the right direction. It empowers us to innovate faster, better and smarter, enabling us to make a profound impact on how we engage with our customers and rapidly penetrate new markets, for instance.”

Movable Ink aims to offer its marketing customers personalization at every touchpoint of the customer journey while also allowing brands to maximize revenue and simplify workflows. Headquartered in New York City, the SaaS company has more than 500 employees servicing customers in North America, Central America, Europe, Australia and Japan.