In a rare public acknowledgment, Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger revealed on Wednesday that North Korea is escalating its cyber capabilities by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI), posing a significant risk for enterprises worldwide.

This appears to be the first time a U.S. government official has publicly confirmed the utilization of AI in cyber warfare. “We have observed North Korean and other nation-state and criminal actors try to use AI models to accelerate the creation of malicious software and identify systems to exploit,” Neuberger stated during the press briefing.

She further elucidated that the use of AI to expedite the process of writing exploit code could dramatically augment North Korea’s offensive cyber capabilities. With the support of machine learning, North Korean hackers could more efficiently “located and target vultnerabilities.”

The potential implications for international business are severe. North Korea’s proven track record of cyberattacks, from the Sony Pictures intrusion in 2014 to the crippling WannaCry ransomware attack in 2017, underscores the global and indiscriminate threat posed by its cyber warfare activities.

The integration of AI into these operations could potentially enhance the speed, volume, and effectiveness of such attacks, putting enterprises at a higher risk.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, Neuberger highlighted that North Korea’s cyber operations, which have included hacking of cryptocurrency worldwide, serve as a significant revenue source for the regime. This revenue is suspected to support North Korea’s missile program, contributing to an increased number of launches in the past several years.

AI will enhance friend and foe

However, the United States is not standing idle in the face of these evolving threats. The DARPA AI Cyber Challenge is one way the US is mobilizing programmers. It is being used “to incentivize and jumpstart defensive hackers using AI to build cybersecurity defenses,” Neuberger noted. The strategic aim is to ensure that AI defense remains a step ahead of offensive AI applications.

The revelation about North Korea’s AI exploits should serve as a wake-up call ot enterprises, emphasizing the need for robust and forward-thinking cybersecurity strategies. As AI continues to be a “double-edged sword” in the realm of cybersecurity, organizations must be prepared to counteract these evolving threats.

Microsoft’s recent Digital Defense Report further underlined the urgency of the situation, revealing the increased targeting of IT service providers by nation-state actors as a method to exploit downstream customers. Businesses, now more than ever, must prioritize cybersecurity to protect their data, operations, and ultimately, their future. Taking note of North Korea’s advancements is no longer optional but a crucial aspect of corporate survival in our increasingly digital world.