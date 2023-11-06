VentureBeat presents: AI Unleashed - An exclusive executive event for enterprise data leaders. Network and learn with industry peers. Learn More

At its annual DevDay event, artificial intelligence startup OpenAI unveiled a slew of new capabilities and pricing changes for its AI platform. The enhancements promise to make OpenAI’s technology more powerful, flexible and affordable for developers building real-world applications.

The star of the show was GPT-4 Turbo, an upgraded version of OpenAI’s large language model that can understand and generate human-like text. GPT-4 Turbo has double the context window at 128,000 tokens, allowing it to take in the equivalent of 300 pages of text at once. This expanded memory and reasoning allows more nuanced conversations and complex instructions.

OpenAI says GPT-4 Turbo is also 3x cheaper per token for input and 2x cheaper for output versus the previous GPT-4. For enterprise users, lower pricing means faster payback on AI investments. But it also lowers the barrier for startups and smaller teams to leverage advanced generative AI.



Assistants API unlocks custom AI agents

The launch of Assistants API was another pivotal announcement. This toolset allows developers to build AI agents customized for specific use cases — anything from coding assistants to vacation planners to voice-controlled DJs.

Assistants can leverage capabilities like natural language conversations, executing functions, running code and retrieving external knowledge. The aim of the launch is to unlock a whole new level of intelligence in apps. Assistants can now learn users’ goals and automatically take actions to fulfill them.

Other notable upgrades: Vision, TTS, copyright Protection

Other notable updates include integrating computer vision and text-to-speech into the platform. DALL-E 3, OpenAI’s photorealistic image generator, is now accessible directly through the API. OpenAI also rolled out a copyright protection program called Copyright Shield to protect customers against infringement claims when using general platform features.

With these improvements, OpenAI continues to rapidly iterate its developer platform. And pricing drops put the technology in reach of more companies looking to integrate next-gen AI.

Major business implications

The new models and developer tools could have far-reaching implications for businesses across industries. By making AI more affordable and easier to implement, OpenAI could potentially disrupt the AI market and change the way businesses leverage AI.

New, more capable models like GPT-4 Turbo could enable businesses to create more sophisticated AI applications and services. Meanwhile, the Assistants API and multimodal capabilities could allow businesses to create more engaging and intuitive user experiences.

However, these new offerings could also present challenges for businesses, particularly in terms of data privacy and security. Businesses will need to ensure they have robust data governance policies in place to protect user data and comply with data protection regulations.

Overall, OpenAI’s new offerings represent an exciting step forward for the AI industry, and it will be interesting to see how businesses leverage these tools to innovate and create value in the coming years.