VentureBeat presents: AI Unleashed - An exclusive executive event for enterprise data leaders. Network and learn with industry peers. Learn More

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been an undoubtedly powerful and interesting tool since its release in November 2022, but it has been limited with the domain of its knowledge — which only included information up to September 2021. But that changes today.

OpenAI just announced on X (formerly Twitter) that ChatGPT “can now browse the internet to provide you with current and authoritative information, complete with direct links to sources,” thanks to an integration with Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

ChatGPT can now browse the internet to provide you with current and authoritative information, complete with direct links to sources. It is no longer limited to data before September 2021. pic.twitter.com/pyj8a9HWkB — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 27, 2023

The company said the capability was now available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers and ChatGPT Enterprise users, and could be chosen with the drop-down menu under the GPT-4 selector at the top of the application.

The new capabilities come just two days after OpenAI also announced the ability for ChatGPT to scan and analyze images and conduct conversations over audio, including analyzing a user’s uploaded audio and speaking back to the user in a generated voice. Last week, OpenAI further announced its new image generation model DALL-E 3, which it said had been rewritten to take advantage of ChatGPT’s natural language processing and conversational skills.