In a surprise move today, OpenAI suddenly released a ChatGPT app for Apple iOS, bringing generative AI to iPhones everywhere less than six months after the wildly-popular chatbot debuted on November 30.

Introducing the ChatGPT app for iOS! We’re live in the US and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks. Android is next! https://t.co/p3PfTtxL9i — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 18, 2023

According to a blog post, the company says that the ChatGPT app in the App Store “syncs your conversations, supports voice input, and brings our latest model improvements to your fingertips.”

OpenAI added that the app is free to use and syncs a user’s history across devices. It also integrates Whisper, the company’s open-source speech-recognition system, enabling voice input.

In addition, ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4’s capabilities, early access to features and faster response times.

Maybe this is what OpenAI CEO Sam Altman meant when he tweeted cryptically last week that “summer is coming?”

summer is coming — Sam Altman (@sama) May 13, 2023

In any case, as ChatGPT-like clones have flooded the App Store, and since open-source LLMs have been shown to work on smaller devices, it’s clear that this is a big move that OpenAI needed to make quickly. Apparently that didn’t leave much time to detail any efforts around safety issues — the only thing the blog post says is “As we gather user feedback, we’re committed to continuous feature and safety improvements for ChatGPT.”

But there is good news for non-Apple users, according to the blog post: “Android users, you’re next! ChatGPT will be coming to your devices soon.”

Users can download the ChatGPT app here.