It’s time to celebrate the fifth anniversary of two major VentureBeat events: the Women in AI Breakfast and the Women in AI awards, all part of VB’s flagship event, Transform 2023, happening July 11-12 at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco, CA (Register now.)

The Women in AI Breakfast

The breakfast, presented for the third year by Capital One, opens up this year’s conference, taking place July 11 at 7:30 a.m. A panel of technology leaders, including Emily Roberts, SVP, head of enterprise consumer product, Capital One, will lead a discussion around the acceleration of emerging technologies, and why diverse teams are critical to tech product development. It’s an opportunity to join a closed-door space for high-level networking, serious breakfasting, and in-depth discussion about some of the most pressing concerns for women leaders in AI.

You’ll get in the room with top women executives across the industry, and be a part of a thought-provoking conversation on the ways emerging technologies are impacting the industry and the growing importance of mitigating bias in tech product development. And you’ll discuss how to amplify the voices of women, who will play a critical role in shaping the future of bias-free AI and a more inclusive, more self-aware industry. Don’t miss this chance to connect and share insights with some of the most innovative women leaders in AI.

The Women in AI Awards

After you register for the breakfast, don’t miss your chance to recognize an extraordinary woman leader in the AI industry. Nominations are now open for the 2023 Women in AI Awards. Each year we join together to recognize the accomplishments, thought leadership and ingenuity of the women in the AI industry. Nominate a candidate in one of the following five categories:

Responsibility & Ethics of AI

AI Entrepreneur

AI Research

AI Mentorship

Rising Star

Winners are selected based on their commitment to the industry, their work to increase inclusivity in the field, and their positive influence in the community. The nomination window closes June 18th, so get your candidates in now. Learn more about the nomination process here, and submit your nominations here by June 18th.



And don't forget to register for Transform, the leading event on applied AI for enterprise business and technology decision-makers of every stripe. Join us for two days of essential exploration of the most important trends in AI, both live in San Francisco and virtually.