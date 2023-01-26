Check out all the on-demand sessions from the Intelligent Security Summit here.

Today Atera announced that it is integrating OpenAI Codex with its RMM platform, to help users automatically generate scripts to help execute processes.

OpenAI Codex is a large language model (LLM) designed to help users with application development and is a foundational technology that enables the GitHub Copilot service for pair programming.

Remote IT monitoring requires executing a variety of tasks

In the world of remote monitoring and management (RMM) for IT teams, there are a lot of tasks that need to be executed.

Those tasks include system and application management, patch management as well as resource and storage configuration among others. The realm of RMM is largely handled by software systems today that are increasingly cloud based. Among the vendors in the space is Israeli firm Atera which raised $77M in a Series B round of funding back in 2021 to help advance its efforts. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have long been part of the company’s technology, with algorithms designed to help automate processes and predict potential failures to be remediated.

Event Intelligent Security Summit On-Demand Learn the critical role of AI & ML in cybersecurity and industry specific case studies. Watch on-demand sessions today. Watch Here

Connecting different systems together and initially setting up some processes however has often required organizations to do some coding to get things to work as desired. That coding effort is now about to get a whole lot easier for Atera’s users thanks to AI innovation that is being integrated from OpenAI.

“What we’ve done with OpenAI is we are releasing a system where instead of writing a script, you just write what you want to do,” Gil Pekelman, CEO and founder of Atera, told VentureBeat. “OpenAI gives you the script and that script with a press of a button is automated.”

How Atera has been using AI to automate RMM

Pekelman explained that since his company’s inception a decade ago, the basic concept of the Atera platform was to enable users to define IT operations and processes so they could be automated.

The processes include daily operations as well as preventative maintenance. The Atera system itself is an IT management platform that combines both the technical parts of remote monitoring, patch management and operation automation as well as the operational side, which includes help desk and ticketing.

On the monitoring side, Pekelman said that the Atera system collects 60,000 data points per second about the state of an IT environment and its applications. All that data is then used by Atera’s AI algorithms which have been designed to proactively forecast when problems are likely to occur, so they can be automatically remediated before they have an impact.

“Our 11,000 customers run 200 million IT actions every month,” Pekelman said. “Those are actions to install or fix something and 99.9% of those actions are automated.”

How Atera is using OpenAI Codex to accelerate IT operations

While many common IT processes are already defined in the Atera platform, Pekelman noted that many organizations also have unique and specialized requirements.

To enable the specialized requirements, organizations had to write their own scripts that would then run on the Atera system. Writing those scripts often required time and effort as well as having the right IT skills in place to understand how things work.

With the integration of the OpenAI Codex, the scripting complexity has now been abstracted. Using natural human language, a user just needs to explain what the desired task is and then the OpenAI Codex will generate the required script.

The OpenAI Codex itself is a large language model trained on a large corpus of development languages and application logic. Pekelman explained that Atera spent months fine-tuning OpenAI Codex, training the system on Atera’s use case so that it could help solve its user’s challenges.

“We’ve been working on this for quite a while and it’s pretty accurate,” Pekelman said.

He noted that the generated code might sometimes only provide the user with 90% of what they need, other times it might be the full 100%. In any case, he emphasized that the OpenAI Codex code will save users countless hours that otherwise would have been spent writing code manually.

“What it does is it saves hours and hours for an IT person and it also increases the power of the automation of the system that further saves them more hours of work,” he said.