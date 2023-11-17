Are you ready to bring more awareness to your brand? Consider becoming a sponsor for The AI Impact Tour. Learn more about the opportunities here.
On the heels of the abrupt announcement today from OpenAI that its board of directors had fired co-founder Sam Altman as CEO due to him allegedly being “not consistently candid in his communications with the board,” the tech world is reacting with a range of emotions to the news.
While many on X cracked jokes alluding to OpenAI’s rivalries with Google and other companies, others sought to praise Altman for his role co-founding and shepherding the generative AI company to a valuation nearing $90 billion according to recent reports, and making it the centerpiece of the current generative AI boom in Silicon Valley and beyond.
Here are some of the most notable reactions from leading figures in the tech industry:
Sam Altman, co-founder and former CEO of OpenAI
Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO
Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google
Palmer Luckey, founder of Oculus VR and Anduril
Slava Akhmechet, Microsoft Engineer
Eliezer Yudkowsky, senior research fellow, Machine Intelligence Research Institute
X (formerly Twitter) company account
VentureBeat's mission is to be a digital town square for technical decision-makers to gain knowledge about transformative enterprise technology and transact. Discover our Briefings.