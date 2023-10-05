VentureBeat presents: AI Unleashed - An exclusive executive event for enterprise data leaders. Network and learn with industry peers. Learn More

Kicking off a kind of CES in October, Samsung Electronics showcased new SmartThings appliance connectivity features and an updated Samsung Knox Matrix, emphasizing sustainability and security. It’s also adding more AI capability to its products.

Samsung’s vision of the connected home revolves around SmartThings and open innovation. With the integration of the Matter standard, the number of SmartThings users who have connected compatible products and services has surpassed 290 million.

Samsung Electronics held its annual Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, showcasing the latest advancements in multi-device experiences and services within a truly connected ecosystem.

Tizen, Samsung’s operating system, is expanding to power more devices, including home appliances with a 7-inch screen. On-device AI and the Home AI Edge Hub further enhance the Tizen experience. With Home AI Edge technology, appliances with lower computing power can request AI services from devices with stronger computing resources, making all devices in the home intelligent.

Event AI Unleashed An exclusive invite-only evening of insights and networking, designed for senior enterprise executives overseeing data stacks and strategies. Learn More

Samsung Food, a comprehensive food experience across all connected devices, was introduced at SDC23. Food AI and Vision AI technologies provide services such as recipe-sharing, grocery purchases, and personalized recommendations. Samsung plans to integrate Samsung Health with Samsung Food to provide users with diet management suggestions.

Samsung focused on platforms such as Bixby, Samsung Knox, SmartThings, and Tizen for developers.

During the keynote address, Samsung unveiled new features aimed at creating safer, healthier, and more sustainable experiences through its multi-device ecosystem.

The introduction of the SmartThings Home API (application programming interface) and SmartThings Context API provides developers with easier ways to create SmartThings-based apps and leverage AI and sensing technology for improved user experiences.

To simplify the process of building smart homes, Samsung is embedding SmartThings Hub functionality into existing and new products, including Samsung Sound Bars and Smart TVs. This allows users to easily start their smart homes from their connected devices. Additionally, Samsung’s collaboration with Aqara demonstrated how its internet of things sensors work with SmartThings to create more intuitive and accessible smart homes.

At SDC23, Samsung also announced the second-generation SmartTag. The SmartTag2 features a battery life of up to 700 days, water and dust resistance with an IP67 rating, and a streamlined and compact design. With Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity, the SmartTag2 can track lost items even in adverse weather conditions and underground.

Tizen updates at SDC

Bixby, Samsung’s virtual assistant, is increasingly integrating with SmartThings. The company introduced more intuitive command control for multi-device environments, enabling Bixby to understand which device is best suited for each command. Bixby’s future development aims to provide personalized experiences through simple commands, optimizing user intentions and supporting various languages.

Addressing the importance of security and privacy in an era of hyperconnectivity, Samsung introduced updates to its blockchain-based security vision, Knox Matrix. The updates include Credential Sync and Trust Chain, enhancing security features. Samsung is expanding Knox Vault to more devices, including Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs in 2023 and select Galaxy A series smartphones that launch with One UI 6 or later in 2024. These advancements offer users greater convenience and choice while ensuring their safety.

Samsung said Tizen is gaining support for the open-source semiconductor architecture RISC-V and the programming language RUST. Samsung introduced new features like the Remote Test Lab, allowing developers to test apps and experiences on Samsung TV devices in the cloud.

One UI 6, the latest version of Samsung’s mobile user interface, provides users with a more customizable smartphone experience. The revamped Quick panel offers a refreshed and intuitive look, and settings are grouped together for easier access. One UI 6 introduces One UI Sans, an exclusive typeface designed to improve readability on digital screens.

The AI editing tools analyze the viewed photo, suggesting the most relevant tools for editing. Samsung Studio allows users to make multi-layered edits to videos, adding text, stickers, and music precisely where desired.

SmartThings and Samsung Food offer new digital health experiences, providing a personalized sleep environment and better connections between users, devices, and services. The Samsung Privileged Health SDK enables developers and partners to create digital health solutions using the Samsung BioActive Sensor. Samsung also announced collaborations with Brigham & Women’s Hospital, MIT Media Lab, Tulane University, and Samsung Medical Center, to advance clinical research in health technology.