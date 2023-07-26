Head over to our on-demand library to view sessions from VB Transform 2023. Register Here

Lighthouses are one of humanity’s most enchanting inventions — although they’ve been obsoleted as important seafaring navigation guides by boats equipped with global positioning system (GPS) receivers — remaining lighthouses still attract tourists, history buffs, photographers and other people seeking to connect with the past.

AI Lighthouse, on the other hand, seeks to illuminate the future for enterprises. The new software and consulting service offering unveiled today by low-code enterprise automation giant ServiceNow, in conjunction with partners Nvidia and Accenture, is designed to allow ServiceNow customers to quickly and securely adopt new generative AI tools — so they don’t get swept out to sea amid the wave of new products, services and investments.

The three partners each claim to offer a different benefit to customers who adopt AI Lighthouse: the ServiceNow enterprise automation platform and engine, Nvidia’s AI supercomputing and software and Accenture’s consulting and deployment services.

By combining these capabilities, the program aims to empower customers to collaborate as design partners in building and deploying custom gen AI large language models (LLMs) and applications to advance their business goals.

Event VB Transform 2023 On-Demand Did you miss a session from VB Transform 2023? Register to access the on-demand library for all of our featured sessions. Register Now

Moving at light(house) speed

Essentially, the three partners are positioning the new AI Lighthouse program as a way for customer companies to get going with their own gen AI applications and sees meaningful results, fast, without having to go through a long, drawn-out assessment and procurement process. “Let us handle it,” is the prevailing message from the materials released about the program today.

“In collaboration with our visionary partners, ServiceNow, NVIDIA and Accenture are forming the market-leading blueprint for AI-first enterprise innovation,” ServiceNow Chairman and CEO Bill McDermott said in a press release. “We expect the AI Lighthouse customer program to inspire breakthrough ideas with massive ROI: ‘Return on Intelligence.’”

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, emphasized the demand for gen AI tools across industries, stating in the same release: “Industries are racing to add gen AI tools to their operations at a faster pace than in any previous technology shift. Nvidia, ServiceNow and Accenture are partnering to help customers lead their industries by deploying gen AI tools that harness their own invaluable knowledge to transform the applications they use every day.”

Tools of the trade

ServiceNow already offers various AI tools, including its Now Assist for Virtual Agent that uses natural language processing (NLP) to answer user questions 24/7, as well as “NLU Workbench,” a no-code method for creating and deploying new language models for a business, sentiment analysis to see how users feel about a certain product or service, regression that predicts resolution time for customer issues and more.

Meanwhile, Nvidia plugs into the AI Lighthouse program with its DGX AI supercomputers and DGX Cloud platforms and NeMo software, which it says will provide AI Lighthouse users with “full‑stack computing for model training and tuning,” leveraging the $1-trillion tech company‘s massive technology base to get custom models or fine-tuned models up and running.

Finally, Accenture comes to the table with “design and engineering” services for apps within the ServiceNow platform, and just committed $3 billion of investment money towards AI.

What’s in the AI Lighthouse?

Altogether, the AI Lighthouse program aims to deliver the following benefits to enterprise customers:

Reduce Tedious Manual Work: The program intends to provide customer service professionals with overviews and insights that will help them solve problems faster, thereby reducing tedious manual work.

Promote Self-Service: AI Lighthouse seeks to deflect cases by empowering users — either internal employees or external customers — with self-service options and delivering engaging experiences through natural human language interactions.

Generate Content Automatically: The program will enable the automatic generation of content, including full “knowledge base” articles, essentially explainers on a topic or technology solution.

Increase Developer Productivity: AI Lighthouse aims to offer developers its own coding recommendations, putting it in line with Github Copilot X.

No pricing details for AI Lighthouse have yet been released publicly. We’ll update with more information when we receive it.