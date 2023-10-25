VentureBeat presents: AI Unleashed - An exclusive executive event for enterprise data leaders. Network and learn with industry peers. Learn More

SurveyMonkey is unveiling new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that it hopes will set its online survey tools apart in an increasingly crowded market.

The San Mateo, Calif.-based company today launched a feature called “Build with AI” that uses AI technology to automatically generate surveys after users describe the goals and target audience. The aim is to slash the time required for creating customized polls and questionnaires.

“The beauty of our tool is its broad applicability,” said SurveyMonkey CEO Eric Johnson in an interview with VentureBeat. “One of our best selling points is the speed to insight, that you can purchase the product and you can be up and running within minutes or hours and have surveys out and in the field really quickly.”

The new tool, which SurveyMonkey developed using OpenAI’s GPT-3 large language model, marks the company’s latest move to bake more AI into its 20-year-old platform. It follows other AI-powered features that analyze survey results and provide recommendations.

Event AI Unleashed An exclusive invite-only evening of insights and networking, designed for senior enterprise executives overseeing data stacks and strategies. Learn More

Johnson highlighted the democratizing potential of AI in the realm of data analysis. “Today, advanced-level analysis requires a team of PhDs,” he said. “That could be very different in two to five years. We can offer some of these tools and services in ways that we couldn’t have thought of five years ago.”

A paradigm shift in survey design and analysis

With almost a quarter-century of experience in data collection, SurveyMonkey has consistently adapted and evolved to meet market trends and customer demands. The release of “Build with AI” combines their rich data legacy with cutting-edge AI technology, marking a significant step in the company’s journey.

“We have this almost 25-year-old business, which has this mass of data around a very specific use case that we can now apply against this incredible new technology, and marries seamlessly with what we’ve built and how we’re evolving our core platform,” Johnson added.

The “Build with AI” feature not only enhances the capabilities of its platform but also positions SurveyMonkey at the forefront of the industry’s digital transformation. It paves the way for a future where AI is central to survey design and data interpretation.

This move represents a larger trend in enterprise data, where AI is increasingly influencing business operations, making advanced analysis accessible to a wider audience. SurveyMonkey’s bold move is a clear testament to the expanding role of AI in business optimization and democratizing access to advanced data analysis tools.