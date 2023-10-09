VentureBeat presents: AI Unleashed - An exclusive executive event for enterprise data leaders. Network and learn with industry peers. Learn More

Every company wants to be a platform company — but not all can be.

This week, we talk about the consumer and enterprise platforms you should be paying attention to. We also share generative AI adoption stats, as well as AI stack maps and tricks that teams should use when dealing with the hundreds (or thousands?) of vendors coming at them daily.

This week we also discuss:

Data management: We look at a new paper from Wes McKinney and Bruno offers his take that we’re entering an era where composability will become the implementers’ norm, openness the builders’ ‘price of entry’ and simplification the buyers’ requirement.

How to make it easy for customers to buy: Product positioning authority April Dunford does it again with a new book, Sales Pitch: How to Craft a Story to Stand Out and Win.

How HSBC increased compute by 10X and reduced cost by more than 50%.

The CarCast also includes extras including: “The latest generative AI maps” and Gartner’s latest data on gen AI adoption (pilots vs. production).

Bruno Aziza is a partner at CapitalG, Alphabet’s independent growth fund.