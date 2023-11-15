Are you ready to bring more awareness to your brand? Consider becoming a sponsor for The AI Impact Tour. Learn more about the opportunities here.
In this week’s carcast, we discuss data moats, the generative AI iceberg and ways to outpace the competition. We highlight the data-driven success of Andrew Storrs, data leader at Canadian fashion designer Aritzia and talk about the insightful gen AI iceberg concept by Tony Seale, knowledge graph engineer at investment firm UBS.
This week’s video also includes a discussion on data moats, inspired by a piece by Travis May, former CEO and founder of data collaboration platform LiveRamp.
Additionally, we discuss three critical guideposts outlined by McKinsey to help leaders excel in their respective markets, such as not being a “laggard,” focusing on winning in your own turf and understanding the concept of “shrinking to grow.” Also:
- What data leaders you should be following
- McKinsey’s rules for outperforming the market
- The Chief AI Officer Summit
- Gartner predictions for 2024.
Have a great week! Analytically yours.
VB Event
The AI Impact Tour
Connect with the enterprise AI community at VentureBeat’s AI Impact Tour coming to a city near you!
Bruno Aziza is a technology entrepreneur and partner at CapitalG, Alphabet’s independent growth fund.
DataDecisionMakers
Welcome to the VentureBeat community!
DataDecisionMakers is where experts, including the technical people doing data work, can share data-related insights and innovation.
If you want to read about cutting-edge ideas and up-to-date information, best practices, and the future of data and data tech, join us at DataDecisionMakers.
You might even consider contributing an article of your own!