IDC predicts that generative AI investments will grow by nearly tenfold over the next 4 years; a new study shows little correlation between where you studied or worked and your ability to start an unicorn; McKinsey breaks down the questions that the best CEOs know to ask and solve for.

These are some of the topics we’re going to cover in this week’s carcast.

1) Gen AI predictions: A few weeks ago, I asked how big your 2024 gen AI budget should be in relation to your traditional AI budget. Close to 30% of you haven’t been able to answer that question. Well, IDC’s Ritu Jyoti and Rick Villars just published research that might help you.

2) The questions great CEOs ask: McKinsey produces great research on what makes a CEO great. What I’ve learned working side by side with many of them is that the difference between the best and the rest is the quality of their questions.

3) Where do unicorn founders come rom? It turns out that what unicorn founders have in common might actually surprise you….and the fact that they studied at an elite university or worked at an elite company is in fact not a leading factor.

This week’s CarCast also includes extras including a new study on what’s required to be a public company. Enjoy!

Bruno Aziza is a technology entrepreneur and partner at CapitalG, Alphabet’s independent growth fund.