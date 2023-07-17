Head over to our on-demand library to view sessions from VB Transform 2023. Register Here

With the rapid developments in generative AI today, what should your business be focusing on? This week, VentureBeat Transform featured incredible lessons from practitioners and vendors in data and AI, and next week the MIT CDO Symposium will be full of insights from the CDOs of Visa, Universal Music Group, Sanofi, Colgate-Palmolive, Herbalife and more. Watch the video below to learn how gen AI quickly exposes low-quality data, how your business can choose the right gen AI use cases and which data leaders you should be paying attention to.

This week’s CarCast covers:

How and where generative AI can help you Gen AI best practices from Wayfair, Walmart and Citi Four key types of innovations What makes Duolingo grow MIT’s CDO Symposium. Join me on the Inside Track next week to learn more.

Explore research, resources and examples on the blog as well as some extras this week: Find out how to suggest candidates for the list of the best summer reads (and re-reads), discover eight key CEO lessons, learn more about NotebookLLM, TheCubeAI, how to build a chatbot for $5, and the new Napoleon movie.

Bruno Aziza is head of data and analytics at Google Cloud.