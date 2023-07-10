Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12 and learn how business leaders are getting ahead of the generative AI revolution. Learn More

Are you doing generative AI right, and do you have the tools to future-proof your gen AI strategy? In this week’s video, Bruno explains why every great AI journey starts with data, how you can mind the R.A.F.T., and what’s happening this week at VentureBeat Transform. On July 11-12 in San Francisco, data leaders from Hyatt, Walmart, AWS, Ebay, Wells Fargo, Wayfair, Baptist Health, McDonald’s, Mastercard and more will discuss what’s happening now in data and AI. You’ll hear tried, tested and true best practices from industry leaders themselves. Watch the video below to learn more.

>>Follow all our VentureBeat Transform 2023 coverage<<

This week’s CarCast covers:

What it means to do generative AI the right way and how to future-proof your gen AI strategy Best practices for using AI to deliver value How to stay above water with AI and mind the R.A.F.T. Gartner’s AI framework and key AI predictions The economic potential of generative AI

To learn more, visit Bruno’s blog for rich research, resources and examples. If you have comments, you can add them here.

Event Transform 2023 Join us in San Francisco on July 11-12, where top executives will share how they have integrated and optimized AI investments for success and avoided common pitfalls. Register Now

Bruno Aziza is head of data and analytics at Google Cloud.