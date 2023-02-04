Check out all the on-demand sessions from the Intelligent Security Summit here.

Our AI editor, Sharon Goldman, was busier than even Punxsutawney Phil this week. Did ChatGPT see its shadow for six more weeks of AI winter? We don’t think so, because the generative AI field is super hot right now.

Most notably, on Friday, the news broke that Google has bought into the ChatGPT game with its investment in Anthropic.

Our only non-ChatGPT story, from staff writer Shubham Sharma, was about Chronosphere’s cloud-native observability platform. Built to handle the scale and complexity of cloud-native metrics, the company hopes to “tame the data deluge” of cloud systems.

Interested in reading more? Here are the top five stories for the week of January 30.

Believe it or not, it was less than 10 weeks ago that OpenAI launched what it simply described as an “early demo” a part of the GPT-3.5 series — an interactive, conversational model whose dialogue format “makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer followup questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests.”

ChatGPT quickly caught the imagination — and feverish excitement — of both the AI community and the general public. Since then, the tool’s possibilities as well as limitations and hidden dangers have been well established, and any hints of slowing down its development were quickly dashed when Microsoft announced its plans to invest billions more into OpenAI.

Can anyone catch up and compete with OpenAI and ChatGPT? Every day it seems like contenders, both new and old, step into the ring. Last week, for example, Reuters reported that Chinese internet search giant Baidu plans to launch an AI chatbot service similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT in March.

Right now there is no “killer” use case for using ChatGPT in the enterprise — that is, one that will have an enormous impact on the top and the bottom line — according to EY’s global chief technology officer, Nicola Morini Bianzino.

But that could soon change: The next six to 12 months will bring an explosion of experimentation, he predicted, especially once companies are able to build on top of ChatGPT using OpenAI’s API. And the killer use case that emerges could be around generative AI’s impact on knowledge management — that Bianzino describes as the “dialectic of AI.”

ChatGPT released a new classifier tool to detect AI-generated text that, within a few hours, proved to be imperfect, at best. It turns out that when it comes to detecting generative AI — whether it is text or images — there may be no quick fix.

Sebastian Raschka, an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) researcher who serves as lead AI educator at Lightning AI, began testing the OpenAI Text Classifier on ChatGPT with text snippets from a book he published in 2015. Three different passages received varied results — the tool reported that it was “unclear” whether the book’s preface was written by AI; but the foreword was “possibly AI” and a paragraph from the first chapter was “likely” AI.

Today, almost every enterprise is moving or looking to move from traditional monolithic apps to cloud-native environments. The shift is driven by the need for speed and scale, but it continues to be associated with one major challenge – rapidly accelerating complexity.

Essentially, the dynamic and interconnected nature of cloud-native architecture emits 10 to 100 times more data than traditional VM-based environments. This, combined with increased usage patterns, leads to a complicated stack. Most application and infrastructure observability tools available today fail to deliver the insights needed to detect issues on time, leading to downtime and end customers being impacted. This ultimately affects business growth.

According to new reporting from the Financial Times, Google has invested $300 million in one of the most buzzy OpenAI rivals, Anthropic, whose recently-debuted generative AI model Claude is considered competitive with ChatGPT.

According to the reporting, Google will take a stake of around 10%. The new funding will value the San Francisco-based company at around $5 billion.