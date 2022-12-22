Check out all the on-demand sessions from the Intelligent Security Summit here.

From generative AI applications to healthcare and biotech, these are five AI startups — including three based in Israel — that made headlines over the past week:

1. Tome applies AI-generated text and images together for presentations

Tome, which calls itself the “new storytelling format for work and important ideas” and last month integrated OpenAI’s DALL-E into its flexible, interactive slide options, announced this week that it has added overall “generated storytelling” to the mix. That is, with a single text prompt, the AI startup says creators can “generate entire narratives from scratch, complete with intelligent titles, outlines, pagination, page layouts and page content supported by GPT-3 and AI-generated images.”

The capabilities have been launched in beta. According to a press release, additional iterations and new AI functionality, including text and tone editing, inline image adjustments, and alternate layouts, are expected in early 2023.

2. Jasper releases Jasper Chat to create AI-generated content

Dave Rogenmoser, CEO of AI content platform Jasper — which raised $125 million in funding in October — recently told VentureBeat that generative AI “will impact every tool out there.” That goes for Jasper, too: This week the AI startup announced a new AI chat interface using natural language that allows users to request a variety of tasks, such as “Writing a blog post on…”, “Creating ad variations for…”, or making adjustments to reflect a more casual tone.

According to a press release, Jasper Chat is “built and fine-tuned for business use cases, such as marketing and sales departments … it also allows users to up-vote or down-vote any results, allowing Jasper to learn and become attuned over time.”

3. Imagen AI lands $30 million for AI-powered photo editing

Tel Aviv-based Imagen AI, a leading provider of AI-powered editing solutions for professional photographers, announced a $30 million investment this week led by global growth investor Summit Partners.

According to a press release, the AI startup was founded in July 2020 to “modernize and improve the post-production workflow of professional photographers by intelligently automating image editing at scale.” Imagen’s AI technology creates an individual profile based on a photographer’s previous work and unique creative style. The more photos uploaded, with more diverse scenes and lighting conditions, the better the AI can capture each editing style and accurately predict dozens of editing parameters. The company says its solution can save up to 90% of post-production time.

4. Healthcare startup Biomica snags $20 million

Israeli healthcare AI startup Biomica, a subsidiary of Evogene, Ltd., is a clinical-stage biotech company that is harnessing the human microbiome to create breakthrough life-science products in order to treat a range of serious illnesses. It closed a $20 million dollar funding round this week for its predictive biology platform that uses AI and big data to determine the best microbe strains for each patient.

The company’s first therapeutic is currently undergoing a Phase 1 trial, where it is being tested to demonstrate the effect of the intestinal microbiome on enhancing the response to cancer treatment and facilitating anti-tumor immune activity.

5. AI pharma startup Quris gets $9 million investment

Another Tel Aviv-based AI startup, Quris, announced it has secured an additional $9 million in seed funding — bringing its total to $37 million. The pharmaceutical startup says it is “the first Bio-AI clinical-prediction platform that simulates clinical trials by leveraging a patented patient-on-chip system … [The system uses] stem-cell derived tissue and AI to simulate a real human body’s reaction to drugs without relying on time-intense, inaccurate animal-testing.”

The AI technology, it says, better predicts which drug candidates will safely work in humans, thereby reducing drug development cost and duration. The company seeks to advance its Bio-AI platform, grow its team, strengthen industry collaborations and speed its novel drug research.