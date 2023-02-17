Check out all the on-demand sessions from the Intelligent Security Summit here.

Happy Friday!

Buzzy startups like Jasper, You.com and Otter made headlines this week, but so did smaller video AI and translation startups. This was some of the top AI startup news:

Jasper targets enterprises to expand beyond generic AI

San Francisco-based Jasper, a well-funded operation that raised $125 million in October 2022, is taking the next step in enterprise generative AI with the launch of its Jasper for Business suite. Among the new features is Jasper Brand Voice, which helps organizations customize content creation to match the tone and style of their existing brand.

The new Jasper Everywhere feature is meant to extend Jasper’s generative AI to run wherever users are working, including in online documents and content management systems (CMSs). And rounding out Jasper’s updates is an API (application programming interface) designed to help organizations extend generative AI to their own application development.

Event Intelligent Security Summit On-Demand Learn the critical role of AI & ML in cybersecurity and industry specific case studies. Watch on-demand sessions today. Watch Here

“We’re very focused on how people use generative AI in business settings,” Jasper president Shane Orlich said in a media briefing. “We want generative AI to be the superpower that sits alongside our business users and helps them create better content at work.”

You.com launches ‘multimodal conversational AI’ system

You.com, a search engine startup based in San Francisco, launched YouChat 2.0, which it says is the first web search that combines advanced conversational AI with community-built apps, offering a unique and interactive experience with each query. Its blended large language model, known as C-A-L (Chat, Apps and Links), serves up charts, images, videos, tables, graphs, text or code embedded in its responses to user queries. The idea is fewer open tabs and less drifting away from your search engine.

“We already have 150+ apps in our main search results page, but we’re now pulling more into the chat world and into this chat interface, which is non-trivial because you basically have to allow the chat model to decide when is best to answer a question by just showing you the facts,” said You.com co-founder and CEO Richard Socher in an interview with VentureBeat. “No one has done this yet — we’re the first to launch it to the world publicly.”

Otter takes on enterprise meeting automation

Otter is an AI-powered voice transcription service that in recent years has added a series of capabilities designed to help improve meetings, including integration with popular collaboration tools such as Zoom and Microsoft Outlook. This week, Otter announced its OtterPilot functionality, which enables the service to automatically join meetings, take notes that include all slides, and then provide an accurate summary. OtterPilot extends Otter’s AI assistant capabilities introduced in 2022.

“I spend literally 60% to 80% of my time in meetings, and I’d like to have AI make my meetings work better, so that it can reduce my stress,” Liang told VentureBeat. “This is why we are releasing OtterPilot to automatically drive meetings. And this is just the beginning. We are living in a very exciting era with AI breakthroughs.”

Hippo Video secures $8 million for sales engagement with personalized videos at scale

Hippo Video, which provides a video CX platform to help businesses engage with their audiences in an authentic way through personalized videos, raised $8 million this week.

Hippo Video’s generative AI engine, Humanize AI, allows for hundreds of hyper-personalized videos to be made in a single day. Its patent-pending AI Editor transcribes video and audio for sales teams to edit faster and create professional-looking videos in just a few clicks. The platform includes buttons, links to forms, polls, or call to actions inside the actual videos, providing an interactive viewing experience for prospects while collecting feedback and insights.

Gen AI-powered video creation startup Capsule raises $4.75 million

Miami, Florida-based Capsule Video, an AI-powered tool for creating, editing and distributing video, raised $4.75 million. Its customers include marketing teams at Bloomberg, Salesforce, Snowflake, TED and the AFL-CIO. The platform is powered by an speech recognition model that transcribes videos to text, an LLM that summarizes text into headlines, a diffusion model to generate images, and CapsuleScript (a robust video scripting language developed over the last two years).

This funding round reportedly comes on the heels of Capsule’s recent beta launch of a generative AI-powered video editor. The new investment will be used to make key hires in engineering, product design and marketing, and to rapidly commercialize the product.

Moveworks leverages generative AI for real-time translation in over 100 languages

Moveworks, a conversational AI platform for the enterprise, announced on-the-fly translation in over 100 different languages for its virtual agent for employee support. Through a combination of Moveworks’ proprietary NLU models and the latest developments in generative AI, customers can now translate any knowledge article or policy update in real time, with no added cost.

Despite the fact that most companies today have international workforces, most support teams only speak one core language — English. That also means content — like knowledge articles and policy updates — are also written in English. When businesses try to extend these language capabilities they often incur massive costs for translations and multilingual support centers.