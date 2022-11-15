Check out the on-demand sessions from the Low-Code/No-Code Summit to learn how to successfully innovate and achieve efficiency by upskilling and scaling citizen developers. Watch now.

Trinamix said that its face authentication technology has been optimized for new Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile processors.

Speaking at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit 2022 event in Maui (oh, we wish we were there), Trinamix showed a demo with the tech built into a smartphone reference design by Qualcomm.

Trinamix, based in Ludwigshafen, Germany, is trying to set a gold standard for biometric authentication in Android devices. It has certified security from the FIDO Alliance, Android Biometric Security and IIFAA for mobile payments. It also has a high-security authentication solution that operates within the Qualcomm Trusted Execution Environment.

Trinamix showed a demo of behind-OLED face authentication running on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Reference Design — a processor platform that could be used in a variety of devices.

Trinamix reference design

The optimized solution runs fully invisible behind the device’s OLED display, while also setting the highest

biometric security standards for future smartphones. The solution combines easy and fast unlock with

maximum data protection and also enables a full-screen viewing experience for users.

The integration of Trinamix Face Authentication into the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 reference design in this

demonstration brings together two complementary technologies, both focusing on maximum data

protection.

These include an authentication solution with a novel liveness check to protect users against sophisticated fraud attempts and the Qualcomm Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) for secure

collection and processing of the user’s biometric data.

“Providing highest data security is of interest to the entire mobile ecosystem,” said Asaf Shen, senior

director of product management at Qualcomm. “At Qualcomm Technologies, we have

made data security an integral part of our mobile platform – which makes our work with Trinamix essential. The certified security of trinamiX Face Authentication perfectly complements our technology.”

Trinamix Face Authentication was certified according to the International Internet Finance Authentication

Alliance (IIFAA), FIDO Alliance and Android in 2021.

It is approved for use in mobile payment applications and on Android devices, setting the new gold standard for biometric authentication on Android phones.

The authentication solution’s potential is rooted in the underlying system design and algorithms,

which were developed and patent-protected by Trinamix. The algorithms perform a liveness check based

on the detection of human skin – adding a novel security feature to common user recognition and detection.

By running all software components in the Qualcomm TEE, the biometric data collected during the

authentication process is protected against third-party access as well as any tampering during the

authentication process.

Trinamix Face Authentication adds a new liveness check to biometric authentication processes on smartphones: the detection of skin. It can reliably prevent even advanced spoof attacks (e.g., using a realistic facial replica).

Trinamix is now showcasing its fully integrated solution.

“We are very excited to be part of the Snapdragon Summit 2022 – an event leading the way into the future of mobile technologies,” stated Wilfried Hermes, director of consumer electronics at Trinamix.

During the event, the company demoed smartphones that better protect the user’s privacy without compromising on convenience and design.

“In recent years, our smartphones have turned into our wallets and the safekeepers of our most valuable memories,” said Hermes “It’s time for the protective measures to take the next steps as well – by combining the latest innovations from Trinamix and Qualcomm Technologies, we are now

enhancing the protection all smartphone users deserve.”

Throughout the development process, Trinamix put as much emphasis on security as on usability. While

full-screen displays pose a huge problem to previous-generation face authentication solutions, Trinamix has solved this challenge and managed to earn the highest-possible security certifications with the required hardware mounted invisibly behind the display.

“By integrating trinamiX Face Authentication, smartphone manufacturers can finally unlock new display

design possibilities without punchholes or notches,” said Ingmar Bruder, CEO of Trinamix, in a statement.

“Future smartphones will not only fully protect your data, but also provide users with the convenience of

face authentication with an undisturbed viewing experience.”

The company employs over 200 people worldwide and holds more than 370 patents and patent applications.