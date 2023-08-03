Head over to our on-demand library to view sessions from VB Transform 2023. Register Here

Tromzo, a Mountain View, Calif.-based cybersecurity startup, today announced an additional $8 million in an oversubscribed seed round led by Venture Guides, with new investors Alumni Ventures, Uncorrelated Ventures and strong participation from existing investors.

The company previously announced funding from Innovation Endeavors and more than 25 leading CISOs, including Caleb Sima (Robinhood), Adam Glick (SimpliSafe), Steve Pugh (ICE/NYSE), who participated through Silicon Valley CISO Investments.

Tromzo, co-founded by CEO Harshil Parikh and CTO Harshit Chitalia, was born out of a vision to make enterprise security more efficient and actionable. “We aim to empower the ‘good guys’ in the battle for cybersecurity,” Chitalia said in an exclusive interview with VentureBeat. “We wish to provide them with the tools needed to protect everyone effectively.”

Tromzo’s mission is to help eliminate the friction between developers and security teams, by providing end-to-end visibility, reducing noise, eliminating manual work, and driving security ownership. Tromzo’s platform integrates with existing security tools, source code systems, and cloud platforms, and leverages its Intelligence Graph and AI capabilities to prioritize and remediate the most critical vulnerabilities across the software environment.

The company was founded in 2021 by Parikh and Chitalia, who both experienced the pain point of security waste and inefficiency in their previous roles as security and engineering leaders. They decided to start Tromzo to solve this problem, which they believe is becoming more urgent and complex with the adoption of cloud native architectures and DevOps pipelines.

“We truly believe that this is going to be the next generation of software security platforms that we are building,” said Parikh. “We have a unique proposition in the market to lead this category of solutions.”

Deep environmental context and intelligence graph

Chitalia told VentureBeat that his personal agenda is to protect the good guys from the bad guys, and to help the security folks make the best and most efficient use of their time and work. “We’re trying to come up with a solution that works as the next generation of ASPM [Application Security Posture Management] with AI,” he said.

Tromzo’s unique approach to ASPM leverages artificial intelligence to manage the complexity of security data. “AI today can be embedded in pretty much everything,” said Chitalia. “But as with everything else, security is complex. What we’re trying to do is come up with a solution that is working as the next generation of ASPM with embedded AI.”

“The intelligence graph is sort of like a graphical view of how the different aspects of things are connected to each other,” said Parikh. “So how a code repository is connected to a deployed artifact in the cloud, whether it’s an AWS asset or whatnot. Making that connection is realistically what happens in a real security environment.”

This interconnected mapping allows Tromzo to provide context around vulnerabilities and prioritize the most critical risks. According to Parikh, the startup’s Fortune 500 customers have used the platform to gain “100% visibility” into their environments and cut down remediation time.

Rapid growth backed by industry titans

Tromzo is backed by a cohort of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) from various industries, providing a wealth of knowledge and validation for its roadmap. “We have champions on our side, which are looking out for us,” said Parikh. “We are building the right product for the right user and also talking about it in the right way.”

With the new funding, Tromzo plans to accelerate its growth, further expand its product offerings, and solidify its position in the market. The company’s vision and innovative approach have already garnered industry analyst recognition, validating the founders’ efforts and propelling the startup onto an exponential growth trajectory.

“We’re just about getting on that hockey stick and going exponential from here because the market is there, the product is there, and we aim to win this market,” Chitalia confidently concluded.

Tromzo’s focus on ASPM for cloud services is also gaining recognition from industry analysts. Gartner recently named ASPM as one of the top technologies in its Hype Cycle for Application Security report. According to Gartner, ASPM analyzes security signals across software development, deployment and operation to improve visibility, better manage vulnerabilities and enforce controls.

This funding round positions Tromzo to effectively capitalize on the rapidly growing ASPM market, offering a unique, AI-powered solution to enterprise security challenges. As the market continues to expand, Tromzo is well-placed to lead the way in delivering efficient, effective, and actionable security solutions.