There are many companies innovating in the generative AI, machine learning (ML) and analytics spaces. Ten were nominated at the Innovation Showcase at this year’s VentureBeat Transform. Ultimately, three winners were selected in three categories: Best Presentation Style, Best Technology and Most Likely to Succeed.

For Best Technology, judges chose Arize AI, an ML observability platform that uses AI to troubleshoot AI. Cofounder and CEO Jason Lopatecki described the company’s Observe Copilot as an observability assistant for AI and ML scientists that allows them to monitor, troubleshoot and fine-tune large language models (LLMs) and generative, recommender, machine learning (ML), computer vision and natural language processing (NLP) models.

Lopatecki explained that the typical data troubleshooting process has been manual and tedious. But Arize AI’s platform, which integrates with OpenAI, features a centralized model health hub that automatically surfaces potential issues around performance and data.

Immediate remediation capabilities

Native altering integrations and tracing workflows help users take immediate action and remedy problems, said Lopatecki. “At-a-glance” dashboards visually track and analyze key model performance metrics to ensure the health of models in production.

Furthermore, performance tracing identifies problems and maps them back to the data causing them via deep root cause analysis, and explainability functions indicate how models arrived at particular outcomes. These capabilities can help optimize performance over time and mitigate the potential impacts of model bias, Lopatecki explained.

“To troubleshoot AI, I promise you, is where the future is going,” he told the audience at Transform.

Berkeley-based Arize AI was founded in 2020 and announced a $38 million series B funding round in September 2022. The company’s Observe Copilot rollout follows its recent announcement of Phoenix, an open-source library to monitor LLMs for hallucinations.

The Innovation Showcase at this year’s VentureBeat Transform highlighted 10 unique companies in the generative AI, machine learning (ML) and analytics spaces. The three winners were Arize AI, Skyflow (Best Presentation Style), and Unstructured.io (Most Like to Succeed), along with seven Honorable Mentions.