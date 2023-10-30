VentureBeat presents: AI Unleashed - An exclusive executive event for enterprise data leaders. Network and learn with industry peers. Learn More

VentureBeat, a publication leading coverage of generative AI news, is launching an event tour of major cities in the U.S. – including one near you – that explores how to best put generative AI to work in your business.

VentureBeat’s editorial team will curate a series of exclusive salon events that will be taken on the road, in close partnership with leading influencers and practitioners in enterprise AI, and with support from sponsors that are leading enterprise providers in the area.

Called the AI Impact Tour, the salon series will bring together AI decision makers from key industries around the hottest enterprise topics in eight cities across the US.

The first salon event is set for Jan 10 in San Francisco (request an invite) and focuses on “Getting to an AI governance blueprint.”

Event AI Unleashed An exclusive invite-only evening of insights and networking, designed for senior enterprise executives overseeing data stacks and strategies. Learn More

Governance has taken center stage again lately, in the face of powerful new capabilities of large language models (LLMs), including autonomous AI that can run without human intervention. At this event, we’ll debate the leading frameworks organizations can implement to oversee, regulate, and guide their AI projects. We’ll moderate a conversation with a special speaker, to be announced, who will showcase how their business has successfully adopted an AI governance model.

Subsequent dates and cities will be announced soon, so stay tuned. Each event will include networking, so that you can meet influencers in your industry as well as generative AI enablers. Some events in the series will include curated talks around specific verticals, such as finance, health, pharma, cybersecurity, technology, and more.

We believe generative AI is about to revolutionize almost every domain, function and workflow of the enterprise, but that targeted conversations are necessary for audiences to understand how to stay in front of this change. The pace of change has been so swift, and the conversation is so early that we’ve yet to see nuanced, credible conversations being hosted by independent parties about enterprise generative AI in even the leading hubs like SF Bay Area and New York City, not to mention the other tier one cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and more.

Moreover, we believe it’s imperative that companies keep pushing ahead aggressively to experiment and deploy LLM technology in order to stay competitive, given its transformative power. But at the same time, companies should make a serious commitment to ensuring that it’s safely deployed. This two-pronged approach – of attention to capability, but also to safety and governance – is critical.

The events will conclude with breakout roundtables where attendees can join small group discussions on topics related to ChatGPT and generative AI. The roundtables will be moderated by VentureBeat’s editors and reporters who cover the latest trends and developments in AI.

The AI Impact Tour salons will be open to 100 attendees each, and you’ll want to reserve your spot early to gain insights in your industry, meet key decision makers and VB’s writers covering this space.

Request for an invitation to the AI Impact Tour today. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the future, where industry leaders shape the next wave of AI innovation.