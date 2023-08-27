Head over to our on-demand library to view sessions from VB Transform 2023. Register Here

In the context of the rapidly evolving landscape of cybersecurity threats, the recent release of Forrester’s Top Cybersecurity Threats in 2023 report highlights a new concern: the weaponization of generative AI and ChatGPT by cyberattackers. This technological advancement has provided malicious actors with the means to refine their ransomware and social engineering techniques, posing an even greater risk to organizations and individuals.

Even the CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, has openly acknowledged the dangers of AI-generated content and called for regulation and licensing to protect the integrity of elections. While regulation is essential for AI safety, there is a valid concern that this same regulation could be misused to stifle competition and consolidate power. Striking a balance between safeguarding against AI-generated misinformation and fostering innovation is crucial.

The need for AI regulation: A double-edged sword

When an industry-leading, profit-driven organization like OpenAI supports regulatory efforts, questions inevitably arise about the company’s intentions and potential implications. It’s natural to wonder if established players are seeking to take advantage of regulations to maintain their dominance in the market by hindering the entry of new and smaller players. Compliance with regulatory requirements can be resource-intensive, burdening smaller companies that may struggle to afford the necessary measures. This could create a situation where licensing from larger entities becomes the only viable option, further solidifying their power and influence.

However, it is important to recognize that calls for regulation in the AI domain are not necessarily driven solely by self-interest. The weaponization of AI poses significant risks to society, including manipulating public opinion and electoral processes. Safeguarding the integrity of elections, a cornerstone of democracy, requires collective effort. A thoughtful approach that balances the need for security with the promotion of innovation is essential.

The challenges of global cooperation

Addressing the flood of AI-generated misinformation and its potential use in manipulating elections demands global cooperation. However, achieving this level of collaboration is challenging. Altman has rightly emphasized the importance of global cooperation in combatting these threats effectively. Unfortunately, achieving such cooperation is unlikely.

In the absence of global safety compliance regulations, individual governments may struggle to implement effective measures to curb the flow of AI-generated misinformation. This lack of coordination leaves ample room for adversaries of democracy to exploit these technologies to influence elections anywhere in the world. Recognizing these risks and finding alternative paths to mitigate the potential harms associated with AI while avoiding undue concentration of power in the hands of a few dominant players is imperative.

Regulation in balance: Promoting AI safety and competition

While addressing AI safety is vital, it should not come at the expense of stifling innovation or entrenching the positions of established players. A comprehensive approach is needed to strike the right balance between regulation and fostering a competitive and diverse AI landscape. Additional challenges arise from the difficulty of detecting AI-generated content and the unwillingness of many social media users to vet sources before sharing content, neither of which has any solution in sight.

To create such an approach, governments and regulatory bodies should encourage responsible AI development by providing clear guidelines and standards without imposing excessive burdens. These guidelines should focus on ensuring transparency, accountability and security without overly constraining smaller companies. In an environment that promotes responsible AI practices, smaller players can thrive while maintaining compliance with reasonable safety standards.

Expecting an unregulated free market to sort things out in an ethical and responsible fashion is a dubious proposition in any industry. At the speed at which generative AI is progressing and its expected outsized impact on public opinion, elections and information security, addressing the issue at its source, which includes organizations like OpenAI and others developing AI, through strong regulation and meaningful consequences for violations, is even more imperative.

To promote competition, governments should also consider measures that encourage a level playing field. These could include facilitating access to resources, promoting fair licensing practices, and encouraging partnerships between established companies, educational institutions and startups. Encouraging healthy competition ensures that innovation remains unhindered and that solutions to AI-related challenges come from diverse sources. Scholarships and visas for students in AI-related fields and public funding of AI development from educational institutions would be another great step in the right direction.

The future remains in harmonization

The weaponization of AI and ChatGPT poses a significant risk to organizations and individuals. While concerns about regulatory efforts stifling competition are valid, the need for responsible AI development and global cooperation cannot be ignored. Striking a balance between regulation and innovation is crucial. Governments should foster an environment that supports AI safety, promotes healthy competition and encourages collaboration across the AI community. By doing so, we can address the cybersecurity challenges posed by AI while nurturing a diverse and resilient AI ecosystem.

Nick Tausek is lead security automation architect at Swimlane.