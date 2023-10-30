VentureBeat presents: AI Unleashed - An exclusive executive event for enterprise data leaders. Network and learn with industry peers. Learn More

The White House on Monday unveiled AI.gov, a new website that showcases the federal government’s efforts and achievements in artificial intelligence (AI), in addition to providing resources and guidance for researchers, developers and the public.

The website, which was announced by President Biden in a press conference on Monday, is part of his administration’s broader strategy to advance the development and adoption of AI in the United States while ensuring its ethical and responsible use.

“We’re going to see more technological change in the next 10…maybe next 5 years, than we’ve seen in the last 50 years, and that’s a fact,” Biden said. “The most consequential technology of our time, artificial intelligence, is accelerating that change, and it’s going to accelerate it at warp speed.”

The launch of AI.gov comes as the Biden administration issues its first-ever executive order on AI, requiring federal agencies to meet new standards for testing, evaluating and monitoring AI systems. Together, these represent the most significant actions to date by the U.S. government to harness AI responsibly.

A new era in AI governance

The website will serve as the go-to resource for information on AI safety and security standards, civil rights guidance and labor market impacts. It also aims to streamline the recruitment process for AI positions within the federal government, signaling an earnest effort to cultivate a robust public sector AI workforce.

A key feature is the portal for the government’s new National AI Talent Surge, which aims to rapidly recruit technical experts to build and govern AI systems per the administration’s values.

The website also provides information on how the government is investing in AI research and development, such as through the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative (NAII), which was established by an executive order signed by Biden in October. The NAII aims to coordinate and accelerate federal AI activities across agencies and sectors, as well as foster collaboration with academia, industry and civil society.

Additionally, the website offers guidance and best practices on how to implement and use AI in a trustworthy and ethical manner, such as through the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource (NAIRR), which was proposed by a bipartisan bill in June. The NAIRR would create a shared cloud computing platform that would provide access to high-quality data sets, computing resources, and educational tools for AI researchers and students.

White House stresses balanced approach

The launch of AI.gov comes amid growing global competition and cooperation in AI, especially with China, which has declared its ambition to become the world leader in AI by 2030. The website aims to demonstrate the U.S.’s commitment and leadership in advancing AI for the benefit of humanity, as well as its willingness to engage with other countries and international organizations on common challenges and opportunities.

The website also reflects the Biden administration’s recognition of the importance and urgency of developing a national AI strategy that is inclusive, transparent and accountable. As Biden said in his press conference: “One thing is clear: To realize the promise of AI and avoid the risk, we need to govern this technology. There’s no way around it, in my view. It must be governed.”