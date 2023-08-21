Head over to our on-demand library to view sessions from VB Transform 2023. Register Here

YouTube, the video-sharing behemoth, has revealed a landmark initiative that will see it work hand-in-hand with the music industry to navigate the uncharted waters of artificial intelligence (AI) in music creation and distribution.

The Alphabet-owned company is launching the Music AI Incubator, a forward-thinking program designed to delve into the potential of AI within music. The initiative is set to marshal the creativity and expertise of some of the most innovative artists, songwriters, and producers in the business.

Universal Music Group (UMG) has been enlisted as the inaugural partner for this project. The pairing will allow both entities to investigate the potential benefits and drawbacks of AI application in the music industry.

The partnership signals a significant shift in how music might be created and shared in the future, with YouTube and UMG at the helm of this transformation. As the project unfolds, it could redefine our understanding of both music and technology and their increasingly tangled relationship.

A collection of forward-thinking artists and producers

The Music AI Incubator aims to serve as a hub where musicians, songwriters and producers can experiment with AI technology.

Among the first to be involved in this initiative are Anitta, Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA and composer Max Richter. The list also includes Juanes, Rosanne Cash, Ryan Tedder, Yo Gotti and the estate of Frank Sinatra.

YouTube’s CEO Neal Mohan said in statement that the company is “incredibly excited about the opportunity of AI to supercharge creativity around the world,” but also recognizes that “YouTube and the promise of AI will only be successful if our partners are successful.”

Reshaping the music industry in the age of AI

The announcement comes amid growing controversy over the use of AI-generated music on streaming platforms. In May 2023, Spotify removed tens of thousands of songs created by an AI startup called DistroKid after receiving complaints from UMG. The label accused DistroKid of violating its copyrights by using its artists’ music to train its AI algorithms and produce songs that sounded similar to them. DistroKid denied the allegations and said that its AI music was original and did not infringe on anyone’s rights.

Other streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Amazon Music have also faced criticism for hosting AI-generated music without proper attribution or compensation to the original artists. Some experts have argued that AI music is a form of plagiarism and fraud, while others have defended it as a legitimate and innovative form of artistic expression. The legal and ethical implications of AI music are still unclear and unresolved, as there are no specific regulations or guidelines that govern this emerging field.

Responsible, collaborative AI music creation

YouTube’s initiative with UMG could be seen as an attempt to address some of these concerns and establish a framework for responsible and collaborative AI music creation. However, it could also face opposition from other major record labels, such as Sony Music Group and Warner Music Group, who may have different views and interests on the matter.

These two labels, along with UMG, are known as the Big Three, and they control about 69% of the global music market share. They have a history of competing and clashing with each other over various issues, such as licensing deals, streaming royalties and artist contracts.

The Big Three also have their own AI initiatives and partnerships. For instance, Sony Music Group has invested in several AI startups, such as Amper Music, Popgun and Flow Machines. Warner Music Group has acquired an AI music company called Endel, which creates personalized soundscapes for users based on their mood and environment. Both labels have also experimented with using AI to enhance their marketing and distribution strategies.

The rise of AI music poses many challenges and opportunities for the music industry, as well as for the artists and fans. As YouTube and UMG embark on their joint venture to explore the potential of AI for music, they will have to navigate a complex and evolving landscape of legal, ethical, and artistic issues. They will also have to contend with the reactions and responses of other players in the industry, who may have different agendas and visions for the future of music.