Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

In an internal all-hands meeting this morning, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Meta is building generative AI into all of its products and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to an “open science-based approach” to AI research.

The comments came just two days after Senators sent a letter to Zuckerberg questioning the leak of Meta’s popular open-source large language model (LLM) LLaMA in March (which was seen by many experts as a threat to the open source AI community).

“In the last year, we’ve seen some really incredible breakthroughs — qualitative breakthroughs — on generative AI and that gives us the opportunity to now go take that technology, push it forward and build it into every single one of our products,” Zuckerberg said. “We’re going to play an important and unique role in the industry in bringing these capabilities to billions of people in new ways that other people aren’t going to do.”

New Meta AI announcements

Zuckerberg made a range of AI-related announcements at the meeting: First, he explained that Meta is building a range of generative text, image and video models, along with ones that can generate rich 3D content, all the way up to entire worlds in the metaverse.

Event Transform 2023 Join us in San Francisco on July 11-12, where top executives will share how they have integrated and optimized AI investments for success and avoided common pitfalls. Register Now

These generative AI-powered experiences are “under development in varying phases,” a Meta spokesperson said, adding that “our investments in AI continue to be foundational to our near-term and long-term success, especially as we get ready to bring our first generative AI-powered experiences into our family of apps and consumer products.”

Zuckerberg also showcased LLM-powered AI agents with unique personas and skill sets that help and entertain people, and said the company will bring them to Messenger and WhatsApp first, but explore additional opportunities across its family of apps, consumer products and into the metaverse.

In addition, he highlighted an Agents Playground, an experimental internal-only interface powered by LLaMA where users “can have conversations with AI agents and provide feedback to help us improve our systems.”