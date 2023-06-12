AI's got talent: Meet the new rising star in media and entertainment

Computer generated imagery (CGI) made its film debut in 1957 with a purple spiral expanding out of an eyeball in the opening credits of Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller “Vertigo.” Industry creators today continue to innovate increasingly sophisticated on-screen VFX to dazzle mass audiences. With AI/ML, media and entertainment firms have both broadened and narrowed the focus of their technology efforts.

Current use of intelligent tools extends behind the scenes to less glamorous but important tasks such as ensuring compliance with copyright standards, automating residual payment forecasting and other HR, legal and administrative activities that improve efficiency and reduce time and costs. While still targeting audiences of billions, industry companies are also racing to develop AI that helps more precisely deliver personalized user experiences to billions of “audiences of one.”

Yet content remains the essential core of M&E companies. So, it makes sense that many firms in the sector are focusing their early AI efforts on improving the speed, cost and ease of how it’s created, managed, distributed and consumed. A sampling:

Hello DALL-E and friends

The massive worldwide buzz around GPT-4, DALL-E 2 and others resonates especially loudly — both positively and negatively — within M&E companies. Businesses see a chance to create content much faster and at lower costs. Accenture estimates that across all industries, as much as 40% of all working hours will be supported or augmented by language-based AI.

Using generative AI for script- and copywriting offers intriguing possibilities. Beyond scheduling, and managing budgets, AI can automate tasks such as including script breakdown, storyboarding and shot-lists generation. Many artists and writers worry about displacement and job loss. No surprise, then, that concerns with AI as a “plagiarism machine” feature prominently in the Hollywood writer’s strike.

Yet big, open questions remain around copyright, data privacy, accuracy, bias and other serious issues. For many M&E companies, these concerns have so far limited the use of generative AI in large-scale commercial production to research, generating ideas and concepts, and other “safer” activities.

To address the need for Generative AI models with ethically licensed content, Shutterstock and Getty Images have partnered with NVIDIA to deliver exactly that. NVIDIA also announced NVIDIA AI Foundations, a set of cloud services that enable businesses to build, refine and operate custom generative AI models that are trained with their own proprietary data and created for their unique domain-specific tasks.

AI FOR VOICE – For now, AI is proving useful for creating key components of computer-generated content, such as voice and 3D graphic facial animations. A recent high-profile example: AI gave voice to Val Kilmer in the update of “Top Gun“– even though the actor had lost the ability to speak years before because of throat cancer.

AI-GENERATED CHARACTER ANIMATION. Creators can quickly and easily generate character animation using deep learning technology as part of a custom 3D workflow.

NVIDIA Omniverse Audio2Face, for example, lets artists generate realistic facial expressions and emotions from a real time or recorded audio source. The beta reference application simplifies animation of a 3D character to match any voice-over track for film, games, digital assistants and more. The app can be used for interactive real-time applications or as a traditional facial animation authoring tool.

Upcoming updates include Mandarin support, overall facial animation and lip-sync quality improvement across multi-languages. See it in action here.

The Omniverse Audio2Gesture (A2G) neural network is trained to generate body motion derived entirely from an audio source. Various animation styles and options available let creators animate full or upper bodies. Audio2Gesture provides a high-quality and efficient solution to generating body motion for characters in heavy dialogue scenarios.

REAL-TIME ML CLOTHING. Traditional high-fidelity clothing simulation is slow. New software uses a proprietary algorithm to train a machine learning system that can replicate the original’s quality and run at 150+ frames per second. This capability accelerates cloth, muscle and skin simulations, allowing animators to work with full resolution, complex characters instead of low-resolution set ups.

Credit: Digital Domain

DIGITAL HUMANS. For many, especially studios and advertising fto use AI to create complete digital humans. These synthetic people can be easily changed and adapted for a wide variety of target audiences. With a few quick commands, a character’s age, ethnicity, hair, language and other physical characteristics can be changed, speeding up production.

VIRTUAL PRODUCTION SETS. Beyond these individual human components, AI is also proving useful for entire composing scenes and virtual production sets. Learn how. For example, to overcome tricky and complex problems with lighting on “The Mandalorian,” Disney designed an ingenious, AI-powered circular “blue screen” virtual set.

AI-ACCELERATED DENOISING. Much of today’s content production work, such as adding and cleaning up shots, is done in the later stages. AI-powered content creation has become commonplace across the industry. “Denoising” produces clearer renders to allow an artist to make faster creative decisions. Denoising can also be used for video, as well as sharpening, painting, re-colorization, adjusting lighting, and other routine tasks can be done faster, with improved final quality.

Credit: NVIDIA

Going a step further, AI-powered specialty software from Adobe, Autodesk, MARZ, Topaz and the DaVinci neural engine lets creators digitally age and de-age characters, derive 3D maps and much more. NVIDIA’s Champagne says some studios are creating custom solutions based on their own content archives.

HYPER-PERSONALIZATION. Analyzing data ­– such as box office, sweeps and readership — has long been an important focus of M&E. Content providers have become increasingly sophisticated in tracking how consumers use their platforms. Many already employ ML to suggest content based on an individual’s habits and preferences. Gaining better, more granular understanding of customers is essential to the industry’s current massive push to identify and deliver highly personalized content. More interaction provides more data for AI-enabled algorithms. That means better, on-target recommendations and playlists for content delivered to a preferred mobile device, PC, smart TV, digital media player or game console.

AI is already using large data sets gathered from multiple platforms to understand interest and acceptance of proposed content, Grandview Research notes. Video, for example, can be created based on exact, customized suggestions and observations of user behaviors like browsing history, interest and pausing or rewinding videos.