Advanced Micro Devices and its Xilinx division have launched new adaptive radio computing chips for the 5G telecommunications market.

The company made the announcement at the Mobile World Congress 2023 event in Barcelona.

AMD and Xilinx are expanding support of 5G customers from core processors to radio access networks (RAN) applications. It will deliver new test capabilities and new 5G products.

AMD said its wireless telecom partner ecosystem has more than doubled in the past year, bolstered by the integration of AMD And Xilinx products. AMD acquired Xilinx in 2022 for $50 billion. So now it’s getting its money’s worth.

AMD has also created a new Telco Solutions Testing Lab with VIAVI, enabling telco operators and telco solution providers to test scale computing resources to deliver on the increasing demands from RAN and edge-to-core computing. The lab will test both hardware and software, leveraging the latest AMD processors, adaptive system-on-chips, smartNICs, field-programmable gate arrays and data processing units.

AMD chose the VIAVI testing suite to analyze real-life conditions across entire telco networks. The lab will simulate network traffic across a variety of products. The lab will be based in Santa Clara, California, starting in Q2 2023.

AMD said it has seen strong adoption of 4G/5G AMD Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC and MPSoC radio technology for integrated remote radios. As part of the telco ecosystem, AMD said it is partnering with Nokia to combine AMD Epyc processor servers with Nokia Cloud RAN solutions.