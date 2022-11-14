Presented by Treasure Data

Staying on top of the evolving regulatory and digital landscape is more critical than ever for marketers, as hundreds of global privacy-related laws come into play, third-party cookies continue to be deprecated and government regulations are updated.

“So much of marketing relies on first-party data enrichment or segment augmentation, which will become a challenge without third-party cookies,” says Helen Huang, principal product manager, security and privacy at Treasure Data. “The question is, how do I continue fulfilling marketing objectives in this environment?”

Alternative technologies are becoming more popular, Huang says, like Unified ID 2.0 (UID2), an unencrypted alphanumeric identifier created from emails or phone numbers, which gives marketers a way to target specific consumers without compromising their privacy. There are data clean rooms, which give platforms a way to aggregate and anonymize user information for advertisers, so they can target specific demographics without access to personally identifying information (PII). There is also the Chrome Privacy Sandbox, designed to protect the identity of web surfers by replacing third-party cookies with aggregated attribution and conversion data.

While the use of first-party data is on the rise, some marketers are even going back to old-fashioned contextual advertising, Huang says.

First-party data and consent

Huang notes that Treasure Data’s clients are turning their focus to driving more top-of-the-funnel engagement in order to increase their first-party data set. Consent is crucial when increasing an addressable audience, or increasing first-party data collection from customers around the world. That’s the first step toward building trust, which is critical to establishing a positive reputation for your organization. Brand trust doesn’t only increase general goodwill in the market, but improves a company’s chance of soliciting consent and first-party data. It also enables a consistent and connected customer experience, so preferences are carried through all of the touchpoints of a customer’s journey with a brand.

Part of that is being transparent all the way through the sales funnel in regard to how customer data is being used, and why, along with providing notice and choice every step of the way. Huang points to the use of dark patterns, which has risen since privacy regulations have grown more strict.

Dark patterns, used in user interfaces to manipulate or deceive a consumer, range in level of trickery, from pre-checked opt-in boxes for subscriptions, to hidden costs that are only revealed after the user enters their personal information, or burying a notification about third-party data sharing in the terms and conditions.

“Even the less disruptive practices are often frowned upon,” Huang says. “A company really has to evaluate internally what their privacy risk appetite is, what requirements directly impact the business, where any consumer data it collects that way will be sitting and whether it’s protected.”

Ethics and honoring customer choice

The first step for any company concerned with building customer trust and adhering to privacy regulations is simply knowing what data it’s collecting, and what it’s using that data for. What follows is baking in those questions for every team and department that uses that data before new products go into development, and before a new feature is built or data is collected for a new use.

The prime consideration there is how a consumer might feel about the launch of a new marketing initiative or product. That’s where the question of ethics comes in, Huang explains — a stance on how deeply a company wants to embed assessing how a consumer may respond to any existing or new data practices.

“There’s an operational component of tactically understanding what we’re collecting and what we’re doing with it,” Huang explains. “And then from the policy perspective, taking a privacy stance, as well as an ethical stance on how we operationalize and internalize those processes, so we eventually get to the outcome of trust.”

To learn more about how privacy risk policies impact consumer perceptions, how marketing strategies can build upon new privacy regulations, a look at the future of digital privacy and more, don't miss this VB On-Demand event!

