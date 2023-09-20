Head over to our on-demand library to view sessions from VB Transform 2023. Register Here

Creatio, headquarted in Boston and founded in 2013, has carved out a niche among the competitive global enterprise software market by offering a customer relationship management (CRM) platform built around the idea of letting users easily deploy apps and automations. Its no-code approach means you or your company admin don’t need extensive software or computer science experience or even training — simply select the apps offering the capabilities you need, hook up your data, and you’re off to the races.

Now, the company is hoping to stand out even further as the CRM-of-choice for businesses of all sizes by releasing a new update to its platform: Quantum, which offers customers a completely “composable” experience for designing and deploying CRM apps.

The Quantum update means that not only can Creatio’s customers deploy hundreds of CRM apps with no code, they can do so with a simple drag-and-drop user interface, customizing even the apps themselves and what capabilities and functions they offer.

“What this means is that when using complex apps and products, you can take these elements and components, and you design the app you actually need,” said Katherine Kostereva, Creatio’s CEO, in an exclusive video call interview with VentureBeat.

Creatio also integrates with more than 600 existing outside applications through its Marketplace, including popular solutions such as DocuSign, Workday, and SAP.

Futureproofing clients with composable no-code app architecture

Among Creatio’s 700 clients in more than 100 countries around the world are Hershey’s Ice Cream, Virgin Media/O2, Pacific Western, and many more in banking, finance, retail and other industries.

Little wonder market research firm Gartner has put Creatio among its top CRM providers in its annual “magic quadrant,” especially in sales force automation — Kostereva says Gartner’s analysts value Creatio’s “creation with technology so much.”

Kostereva pulled up a demo of Creatio Studio with the Quantum update running for VentureBeat, showing how a sales team could create different applications — and only those they needed — for example, apps for lead and opportunity management.

“Each and every element that you see here, every draw box, every timeline, like every element on the screen was not coded,” Kostereva narrated. “Nothing is coded on the screen — this whole screen was built by a no code creator — using components and blocks that they combined together.”

Futhermore, Kostereva firmly believes Creatio’s approach with Quantum is the correct one for futureproofing both itself and its clients.

“Composable no-code, in 10 years ,is going to be a status-quo for the enterprise market,” Kostereva told VentureBeat. “This is the only type of the platform that enterprises will be using.”

Yet right now, “literally no one on the enterprise software market is doing anything like it,” Kostereva told VentureBeat.

What the advent of generative AI in enterprise means for no code

With surveys showing most enterprises already experimenting with generative AI — tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Anthropic’s Claude 2 or even open source or specialized models that can automatically produce text, imagery, video and other content based on their algorithms interpretations of training data — how does Creatio plan to cater to this burgeoning trend?

“Generative AI is embedded into Creatio through the Quantum update,” said Kostevera.

Specifically, generative AI integrations allow a Creatio user to simply type a description of an app they want to have deployed in their CRM stack, and Creatio will go about building it through the Quantum update.

This takes no-code to the next level: now, users don’t even have to do the manual process of selecting the features and capabilities they want and dragging them into the Creatio Studio app maker screen — they can just ask the AI to build the app for them and it will do so.

“You can put the description out there as to what kind of application or what kind of solution you have in mind, and that’s it,” Kostevera said. “Creatio will build this product or application for you.”

In addition, she noted that Creatio continues to support the reporting and compliance needs of its customers — including with regulations such as GDPR and HIPPA in the U.S. — and offers tools for auditing.

Creatio offers a “governance app” built directly into its software platform to help customers comply and track their compliance.