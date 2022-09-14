The Akuity Platform enables more secure and scalable Kubernetes application delivery, via a simple SaaS platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 14, 2022–

Akuity.io, the enterprise company for Argo, today announced the general availability of the Akuity Platform, a fully-managed SaaS service for simpler, safer and faster Kubernetes application delivery, using Argo. Kubernetes, Argo and GitOps are essential to modern application delivery, though operational complexities remain a challenge. The new Akuity Platform is built on Argo, and employs a unique agent-based hybrid architecture to provide better insights into Kubernetes-based infrastructure, strengthen cluster security, improve scalability and realize significant cost savings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005050/en/

Akuity co-founders Hong Wang (CEO), Jesse Suen (CTO), and Alexander Matyushentsev (Chief Architect ) (Photo: Business Wire)

Akuity co-founders Hong Wang (CEO), Jesse Suen (CTO), and Alexander Matyushentsev (Chief Architect) are co-creators of the Argo project, and bring that deep experience to Akuity’s product development. Argo is an increasingly popular open source suite of tools for Kubernetes application delivery, used in production by Google, Tesla, NVIDIA, GitHub, Adobe, IBM and Red Hat, among others.

“Platform teams are often unable to invest in building custom bespoke tooling for deploying applications and services on Kubernetes, and they’re hesitant to dedicate engineers to manage and operate third party solutions,” commented Hong Wang, CEO & co-founder of Akuity. “We created the Akuity Platform to empower teams to more effectively manage & scale their applications delivery, but with the guardrails to ensure they do not compromise their Kubernetes cluster.”

Customers recognize and value Akuity’s expertise with Argo. “We chose Akuity because it has the founding team of Argo, which gives us confidence that Akuity understands how a large variety of customers use Argo,” noted Jonah Back, Distinguished Engineer at LegalZoom. “The Akuity team’s background as part of a larger tech organization gives us confidence that they understand what enterprises need around features, security and compliance.”

Akuity will be demonstrating the new Akuity Platform and answering questions in a webinar to be held September 15 at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time. The webinar will be hosted by Kelsey Hightower, Principal Engineer at Google Cloud and Akuity advisor. Attendance is open to all, and registration is needed. Following the webinar, Kelsey will lead an open Twitter Space discussion and Q&A on the topics of Kubernetes, Argo and the new Akuity Platform.

Users can get started with the Akuity Platform via a 14-day free trial, or ask for a technical demo for better insight to the power of the platform. To learn more, visit the company’s blog.

About Akuity

Akuity is the enterprise company for Argo, the leading open-source suite of cloud-native application delivery software. Akuity was founded by Argo originators Hong Wang, Jesse Suen and Alexander Matyushentsev, and its mission is to empower DevOps teams with the best tools to deliver their apps simpler, safer and faster. The Akuity Platform provides a best-in-class developer experience with enterprise readiness, and enables organizations to modernize their toolchain for the cloud-native era. The company recently completed its series A funding, led by Lead Edge Capital and Decibel Partners. Learn more at https://akuity.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005050/en/

info@akuity.io