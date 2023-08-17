SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 17, 2023–

Amberflo, the cloud metering and usage-based pricing and billing platform built by ex-AWS engineers, today launches native integrations and deep support for Generative AI. With the emergence of Generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Copilot, and Midjourney showing impressive performance on text, code, and image generation, SaaS companies across all industries and verticals are reimagining how they can incorporate these Large Language Models (LLMs) and deliver AI-powered services at scale.

Starting today, any business operating in the cloud can effectively meter their internal consumption of services like ChatGPT, then charge premiums by metering external consumption of these generative AI capabilities by customers. This enables modern businesses to build a profitable model by aligning backend service consumption with each customer’s specific usage for a transparent pricing model at scale.

“Companies across every industry are eager to integrate Generative AI tools like ChatGPT into their own applications and resell it with enhancements, unique to their business built on top – but until today had no way of accurately and easily tracking metered consumption,” said Puneet Gupta, CEO and Founder of Amberflo.io. “With scalable cloud metering and a highly flexible billing platform in place, businesses can understand in real-time how much a specific customer is consuming and charge them accordingly.”

Amberflo is the only fully managed cloud metering and billing platform being offered with a pay-as-you-go pricing and self-service sign up. Amberflo handles the ingestion, aggregation, and measurement of all usage data, and enables companies to construct an ideal pricing strategy based on customer insights and revenue forecasts. The platform’s highly differentiated architecture of decoupling its metering cloud from billing cloud – along with its ease of use and high scalability – makes it the de facto choice for modern cloud businesses that wish to leverage AI and delight their customers with superior product experiences.

“The beauty of Amberflo is the confidence it gives us internally to meter and monetize any sort of usage-based trend in the market,” said Krishna Raj Raja, CEO of SupportLogic. “Without a doubt the biggest trend for the foreseeable future will be Generative AI. We here at SupportLogic are eager to translate the rise of tools like ChatGPT into value for our customers, and profits for our business.”

Learn more about monetizing AI with Amberflo: www.amberflo.io/ai

About Amberflo

Amberflo enables businesses to track and charge on usage and bill customers with on-demand, accurate metered invoicing. Based out of the San Francisco Bay Area, Amberflo is supported by investors including Norwest Venture Partners, Homebrew, and Operator Collective. For more information, please visit https://amberflo.io and get started for free.

