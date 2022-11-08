LOS ANGELES & DES PLAINES, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 8, 2022–

An affiliate of Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”) has acquired Data Clean, LLC (“Data Clean“), a provider of specialized contamination control and removal services for critical environments. Angeles will partner with Data Clean’s prior owners, Richard Hill and Dean Sirakides. They will retain an ownership stake in the company and are focused on executing a buy-and-build strategy in the critical contamination control sector.

Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., Data Clean provides mission-critical contamination control and removal services for data centers and other telecommunications facilities (through its “Data Clean” branded division) and biopharmaceutical and life sciences cleanrooms (through its “Sterile Science” branded division). Data Clean’s services play an integral role in ensuring efficient performance, preventing costly downtime, and maintaining regulatory compliance in these highly sensitive environments. Supported by its technically skilled workforce, Data Clean provides recurring maintenance and pre-and post-construction decontamination services for a nationwide, blue-chip customer base.

“We believe Data Clean’s services play a critical role in ensuring optimal performance of the digital infrastructure supporting rapid growth in data consumption,” said Frank Spelman, Managing Director at Angeles.

“Data Clean is one of the largest and most experienced specialty contamination control providers in the sectors that it serves, and Angeles is excited to partner with what we view as a premier platform to consolidate this highly fragmented sector,” said Matt Hively, Operating Partner at Angeles Operations Group, LLC.

Angeles’ investment in Data Clean originated from its thematic investment focus on differentiated industrial service providers operating within the facilities management space. Through its partnership with Angeles, Data Clean plans to aggressively pursue organic and inorganic growth initiatives to increase its market share.

“The heightened scale and complexity of data centers and other critical environments has increased demand for sophisticated, national providers of contamination control services,” said Richard Hill and Dean Sirakides, President of Data Clean and President of Sterile Science, respectively. “Our partnership with Angeles enables us to expand our market– leading service offering alongside the growing needs of our customers.”

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP provided legal counsel to Angeles. RSM US LLP provided transaction advisory services to Angeles. Huck Bouma PC provided legal counsel to Data Clean. Cross Keys Capital provided transaction advisory services to Data Clean.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Data Clean and Sterile Science

With over 40 years of experience, Data Clean maintains thousands of facilities around the world. Data Clean specifically serves critical environments such as datacom environments and computer rooms, in addition to laboratories and cleanrooms through its “Sterile Science” branded division. Data Clean has been setting the standard for critical environment maintenance since 1979. Learn more online at www.dataclean.com and www.sterilescience.com.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a specialist lower middle-market private equity investment firm with a consistent approach to transforming underperforming industrial businesses. The Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in partnership with Angeles Operations Group, LLC, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online atwww.angelesequity.com.

