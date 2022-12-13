LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 13, 2022–

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, announced the appointment of Chuck Moyer to the Board of Directors of RōBEX LLC (“RōBEX”), one of its portfolio companies. RōBEX is a precision integrator of industrial robots. The addition of Moyer to the Board is the latest step to support the company’s strategic plan to accelerate growth in the industrial automation and robotics sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005126/en/

“Chuck’s deep leadership experience in operational efficiency across the industrial and electronic sectors makes him a valuable partner to Angeles and the RōBEX team. We believe that building a Board of strong, experienced leaders who can address all facets of the company’s priorities will help us realize the full potential of our RōBEX investment,” said Matt Hively, Operating Partner at Angeles Operations Group.

Moyer has held various C-level roles with high-growth companies in the electronics, industrial supplies and equipment, and public safety product sectors throughout his career. He previously served as the COO of Galls, Inc., the nation’s largest supplier of police and fire uniforms and equipment; CEO of Ryan Herco Flow Solutions, a specialty supplier of flow solutions for challenging environments; and president of Conney Safety Products, a special supplier of industrial safety products. Chuck’s experience includes four company sale processes, three private equity engagements, and more than 40 acquisitions.

“As a professional agent of change, my focus is on creating tremendous value for customers and stakeholders, and the people and processes that make a company successful. I look forward to bringing this perspective to the Board of Directors at RōBEX,” said Chuck Moyer.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a specialist lower middle-market private equity investment firm with a consistent approach to transforming underperforming industrial businesses. The Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in partnership with Angeles Operations Group, LLC, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

About RōBEX

RōBEX is a robotic material handling integrator founded in 2015 in Perrysburg, Ohio. The company uses its uncommon experience and expertise to bring value to customers through robotic solutions that improve productivity and safety. For more information, go to https://robex.us/.

If you would like more information, please email info@angelesequity.com.

This is not an offer or solicitation to sell securities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005126/en/

Michelle Barry

Chameleon Collective for Angeles Equity Partners

Michelle.barry@chameleon.co

+1 (603) 809-2748