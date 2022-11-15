LAKEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 15, 2022–

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, announced the appointment of Scott Miller as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of portfolio company Primus Aerospace (“Primus”). Primus is a provider of highly complex, machined components and assembly solutions to the aerospace, defense, and space (“AD&S”) industry.

Miller brings over 25 years of experience in precision manufacturing and operational leadership from various blue-chip suppliers to the AD&S industry. Prior to joining Primus, Miller was a vice president in the Engine Systems Division of Meggitt, PLC, a provider of advanced technologies, products and services for aerospace, defense, and selected energy applications. While there, Miller led Operations which included Production, Quality, Environment, Health & Safety, and Sustainability for 11 sites across the division. Previously, he was Vice President and General Manager at Frisa Precision, a rolled ring and open die forging company serving a wide range of industries.

Prior to Frisa, he served as executive vice president for a Division of Paradigm Precision, an international provider of complex machining, fabrications, and assemblies, primarily for gas turbine engines. Miller also spent seven years in various leadership roles at Williams International, a privately-held company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and support of small gas turbine engines.

“We’re excited to onboard a candidate of Scott’s caliber to the senior leadership team at Primus. His experience in the AD&S industry will serve him well in his new leadership role. We look forward to partnering with Scott to help achieve the full potential of our business,” said Sameer Patel, Managing Director at Angeles.

Angeles acquired a majority stake in Primus in June 2021 with the goal of consolidating the fragmented AD&S precision components landscape.

“I look forward to partnering with Angeles and the Primus team to execute our strategy to deliver high quality components positioned on key AD&S programs,” said Scott Miller, CEO of Primus Aerospace. “I’m honored by the confidence that Angeles has placed in me, and am eager to work with Primus’s employees, partners, and customers to reach our next phase of growth and success.”

About Primus Aerospace

Founded in 1998, Primus Aerospace produces complex machined components and integrated assemblies for the aerospace national defense and space sectors. Primus works directly with OEMs and Tier 1 aerospace, defense, and space companies to develop and implement manufacturing solutions for machined metal parts, with a special emphasis on complexity. Advanced manufacturing capabilities include wire EDM, 5-axis complex machining, electrical discharge machining, heat treatments, helium leak checking, and waterjet cutting for traditional and exotic materials used in hypersonic and space programs. Learn more online at https://primusaero.com/.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a specialist lower middle-market private equity investment firm with a consistent approach to transforming underperforming industrial businesses. The Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online atwww.angelesequity.com.

