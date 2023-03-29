Telehealth leader Antidote Health to Leverage nirvanaHealth’s Enterprise Solutions and Automations to Execute on a Bold Vision for Growth and Excellence

Antidote Health, a leading telehealth company, has chosen nirvanaHealth’s Aria platform to power its backend operations as it transforms the future of health care. With nirvanaHealth, Antidote Health will be able to support its ambitious mission to provide accessible and affordable healthcare to all Americans. nirvanaHealth will provide Antidote Health with payer business services and operate as its full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), enabling Antidote Health to expand its current telemedicine services to include a novel, virtual-first insurance offering on the ACA Exchange.

Currently, Antidote Health provides affordable telehealth services for a range of conditions including urgent and primary care, mental health, diabetes, and hypertension. Most recently, Antidote Health announced its “Leave No One Behind” campaign; a collaboration with professional basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s non-profit to offer no-charge mental health care services to the people of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Now, with the addition of nirvanaHealth, Antidote Health has the opportunity to harness operational efficiencies and backend systems that translate to better product and service offerings for its future insurance members.

“We are excited to partner with an organization who shares our belief that healthcare can be made more accessible and affordable by leveraging modern technology. After careful consideration, Antidote Health selected nirvanaHealth for its ability to support our upcoming insurance offering with a comprehensive, industry leading solution,” says Avihai Sodri, co-founder and CEO of Antidote Health.

nirvanaHealth’s Exchange-in-a-box and PBM-in-a-box complete enterprise solutions are powered by its Aria platform, which runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and leverages robotic process automation (RPA), machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI). Aria is the first integrated Payer & PBM platform and will help Antidote Health recognize significant savings and plan improvements for its members and eliminate the need to use dozens of vendors. nirvanaHealth will provide Antidote Health with Payer business services and operate as its full-service PBM.

Additionally, the Aria platform deploys a digital workforce to automate and manage all health plan & PBM operations with built-in compliance. This includes sales, marketing, enrollment, billing, claims adjudication, administrative, financial, clinical, medical, utilization, care management, quality rating, and risk adjustment & management functions. Aria simplifies health plan operations end-to-end as part of its Payer business services and allows health plans to distribute and manage risk with partners, such as IPAs and MSOs.

The Aria PBM platform and full-service solution can reduce overall pharmacy costs, convert specialty drug management from “buy and bill” to “value-based & outcome-driven”, and integrate pharmacy care management to eliminate avoidable chronic care medical costs.

“Exchange plans like Antidote Health can operate at low SG&A costs when fully implemented since Aria increases operational efficiency by reducing dependency on multiple vendors and platforms,” says Ravi Ika, CEO and founder of nirvanaHealth. “Additionally, plans can allocate human capital more effectively towards more high-touch value activities, such as member healthcare experience, social determinants of health, wellness regimens, and care management functions. Not only will these high-touch operations be improved with AI and ML, but also allows more premium dollars to be dedicated toward overall healthcare needs of our clients’ members. This only fortifies our shared mission of making high quality healthcare affordable and accessible to all Americans.”

This technology-driven and integrated approach will create a Patient 360°-view to every care provider in the care continuum, including at the point-of-sale and point-of-care. “Antidote Health already leverages AI to connect its users to doctors,” says John Sculley, the Chairman of nirvanaHealth and former CEO of Apple, “so we at nirvanaHealth are excited to empower their providers with even more knowledge to provide high quality of care. As a result, Aria can help improve quality ratings by sharing actionable intelligence-including gaps in care, continuity of care, and accurate risk-adjustment-directly into care provider workflows.”

About nirvanaHealth

nirvanaHealth is an innovative Payer and pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) platform provider that leverages their robotic process automation (RPA) cloud platforms to manage integrated medical, pharmacy and behavioral services that reduce overall administrative, medical, and pharmacy costs and improve overall quality. nirvanaHealth offers the first one-stop-shop, cloud-native Payer and PBM integrated platform in the industry. nirvanaHealth pioneers healthcare automation by uniquely combining deep healthcare domain expertise with proven platform-building experience to deploy RPA using cloud-native architecture across the Payer and PBM industries. Learn more at www.nirvanahealth.com

About Antidote Health

Antidote Health, a leading telehealth company, believes healthcare is a fundamental human right. Our services democratize access, delivering care for individuals or the whole family. We work with individuals, businesses of any size, and non-profits. Our goal is to ensure that everyone can have affordable, high-quality acute, primary and chronic care services, 24/7/365. For more information visit: www.antidotehealth.com

