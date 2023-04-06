Battle of Guardians will debut on Steam on April 7 as an online multiplayer fighting game.

One of the interesting things about this game is that it is made by Miracle Gates Entertainment and incubated by Good Games Guild, which are in Indonesia.

Last year, I met Orlando Nandito Nehemia, CEO of Miracle Gates Entertainment, in Bali at a game conference there. His company was one of just eight game studios in Bali. Indonesia has more studios, but it is still trying to rise beyond the local market and make it to the global stage.

The title is a real-time online multiplayer game with a unique blend of player-versus-player, player-versus-environment, and fighting tournament gameplay.

Guardian Kinga in Battle of Guardians.

It features an expansive multidimensional game world that brings together over 90 diverse characters and 270-plus skins. You play the role of the Guardians, powerful beings that return to Earth to defend humanity from a demonic invasion.

Battle of Guardians also includes a play-to-earn mechanism that allows players to earn rewards by joining tournaments. To participate in these tournaments, players must own non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that are linked to their accounts. These NFTs can be obtained by winning tournaments or by purchasing them on the in-game marketplace.

The play-to-earn mechanism in Battle of Guardians is designed to be more sustainable than other play-to-earn games, as it focuses on tournaments rather than other types of gameplay. Additionally, anyone can create their own tournament and earn rewards by winning games.

The game has a tournament mode where you participate in four- to eight-player tournaments and battle 1v1 in a knockout system. It also has PvP Mode where you challenge other players in intense 1v1 battles based on matchmaking ratings. And it has a story and training mode. For that, you can delve into the game’s lore while mastering techniques in PvE battles against computer-controlled opponents.

The game is aimed at mass appeal, but it has local Indonesian traditions built into it. In the core target market of Indonesia, about 79% of residents consider themselves to be gamers. Almost half of the users play every day, and 20% play games four to six times a week, spending an average of 30 to 60 minutes each session.

Indonesia is the 16th-largest gaming market in the world. The game has ambitions of being an esport, and the Indonesian government has been developing laws and policies to foster the development of esports and accompanying events.

The game has characters like Nix, inspired by Prabu Siliwangi, a legendary king of the Pajajaran Kingdom, which was located in what is now West Java in Indonesia. He was known as one of the last rulers of the kingdom and one of the famous stories about him involves the charm Naga Siluman.