Beluga, a trusted crypto platform that onboards and guides new users through their crypto journey, announced today a $4M seed round from some of the most well-known crypto and FinTech investors. The round was led by Fin Capital with participation from Anagram, UDHC, Dispersion Capital, Aptos Labs, 2 Punks Capital, Borderless Capital, Kyber Capital, 186 Ventures, W11 Capital, Rubik Ventures, and more.

“71% of men and 80% of women in the U.S. say they lack confidence in crypto, according to Pew Research,” noted Sonny Singh, Co-founder of Beluga and the Former Chief Commercial Officer of BitPay. “Beluga aims to change that by giving people a new suite of crypto tools to help guide them on their crypto journey.”

The cryptocurrency ecosystem is vibrant and fast-paced with new products launching every day. However, users have few options to navigate this dynamic landscape. Beluga’s platform helps cut through the noise and guide users to the right products across DeFi, NFTs, web3 games, staking, financial products and more.

“Despite crypto winter, crypto is still preferred over stocks and mutual funds by many of the younger generation and millennials,” Singh added. “But crypto is fast-moving and complex – people aren’t just investing, they’re also staking, swapping with DeFi, trading NFTs, playing web3 games, etc. We want to make it easy for everybody to come to Beluga to learn, find and use the right crypto products.”

Notable angel investors include Charlie Lee, Founder of Litecoin; Mike Lempres, Former Chief Risk and Legal Officer of Coinbase; Brandon Gath, Head of Kraken Ventures; Akash Garg, Former CTO of MoonPay; Salil Pitroda, Former Blockchain.com Board Observer; Howard Lindzon, Co-Founder of Stocktwits; and Jim Robinson, Co-Founder of RRE Ventures.

“Beluga is helping to provide much-needed trust and transparency for the digital assets industry,” said Logan Allin, Founder and Managing Partner at Fin Capital. “We are excited to support the Beluga team as they build a trusted place for users, both institutional and retail, to access accurate information on cryptocurrencies and the broader digital assets ecosystem,” he added.

“Most of the products in crypto are built for the power user,” said Lily Liu, Co-Founder of Anagram. “Beluga is a product built for the everyday crypto user.”

In the coming months, Beluga plans to launch more tools to help onboard new users and help them find and use the best crypto products. The management team consists of Silicon Valley and crypto veterans from Robinhood Crypto, dYdX, CoinDesk, Coupa Software and more.

About Beluga

Beluga offers a trustworthy platform that onboards and guides new users on their crypto journey. Beluga cuts through all the noise in crypto to help you find the best and safest products. Our suite of software tools allows users to manage their crypto portfolio and use new products. Beluga is founded by Silicon Valley and Crypto veterans from BitPay, Robinhood, Coupa Software and dYdX and backed by leading crypto and Silicon Valley venture capitalists including FinCapital, Anagram, and Borderless Capital.

About Fin Capital

Fin Capital is a global asset manager focused on full life cycle investing in B2B FinTech companies. Founded by Logan Allin, Fin Capital is passionate about rolling up its sleeves and partnering with repeat entrepreneurs that have deep financial services experience, audacious goals, differentiated products, and a global mindset. The firm seeks to add meaningful value beyond capital throughout the partnership lifecycle with a proprietary “OS” Lighthouse, hands-on operating playbooks, and deep operational experience. Fin is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Los Angeles, London, Miami, and New York.

