Web3 Visionary & Founder of SPiCE VC, Tal Elyashiv, Officially Unveils New Book, Blockchain Prophecies, On Stage at Digital Assets Week London

Tal Elyashiv, entrepreneur, venture capitalist and early blockchain & tokenization pioneer, announced today the launch of his much-anticipated book, Blockchain Prophecies, while speaking at Digital Assets Week London.

The Blockchain Prophecies takes readers on a journey through the ebbs and flows of Blockchain’s monumental era of innovation through personal reflections, knowledgeable insights and prophetic vision. (Photo: Business Wire)

Already designated as an Amazon Best Seller, the book’s digital and hard copy versions are available to purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, or by visiting the Blockchain Prophecies website.

As the founder of SPiCE VC, the first fully tokenized venture capital fund, and co-founder of Securitize, the leader in real-world asset tokenization, Elyashiv takes readers on an immersive, real-time journey into the heart of Blockchain and its historic period of mass transformation. The book’s depth of insight combined with its relatable levity is ideal for investors, innovators, academics, entrepreneurs, and anyone seeking to understand the past in order to rethink the future.

“Blockchain Prophecies stands as a testament to the evolution of a once-in-a-generation innovation and its profound impact on the entire global economy and our collective experience in a new digital era,” said Elyashiv.

The book expertly combines pragmatic realism with prescient insights that only Elyashiv can provide. It covers significant developments and innovations within the sector, from the rise of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and the Metaverse to the global adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) tools such as Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), security tokens, and other digital assets. It also addresses the challenges faced during this transformative period, including the impact of major macro events like the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions, market-specific turmoil, and more. However, at its core, Blockchain Prophecies celebrates innovation and disruption.

According to Kyle Sonlin, bestselling author and co-founder of Security Token Market, “Tal is a wonderful writer and an incredible thought leader in this industry. As a pioneer who has consistently put his money where his mouth is, this book reads as a window into the future of our financial world.”

Elyashiv effectively presents blockchain as not just a fleeting invention but as a foundational breakthrough that is lasting. Readers can expect to embark on a journey through this unique era of innovation, guided by Elyashiv’s personal reflections, knowledgeable insights, and prophetic vision.

For more information about Blockchain Prophecies, visit www.blockchainprophecies.com where you can order a digital or hard copy version of the book.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tal Elyashiv is one of the earliest visionaries in the blockchain and tokenization ecosystem. Tal’s deep understanding of digital finance has enabled him to usher in a new era of venture capitalism with the founding of SPiCE VC. As the very first fully tokenized fund, SPICE VC invests globally in platforms and ecosystem providers enabling access to capital markets, banking, real estate, and other industries enhanced through Blockchain technologies. Tal also co-founded Securitize, which was successfully spun out of SPiCE with partner Carlos Domingo. Securitize is now the leading digital security issuance and management platform, as well as developer of several areas of IP including the tokenization of limited partner positions in VC firms.

Previously, Elyashiv was a CIO at Capital One, CIO at Bank of America, COO at BondDesk and CTO & Head of New Business at 888, in addition to being the founder of Yallo, Exactor, Navion, and Securitize.

Tal is also a seasoned speaker and communicator – appearing regularly on the largest stages and in most influential media outlets. His work has been published in Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, VentureBeat, The Street, and CNBC, among others.

ABOUT SPiCE VC:

SPiCE VC is a Venture Capital firm providing investors exposure to the massive growth of the blockchain/tokenization ecosystem. SPiCE invests globally in platforms and ecosystem providers enabling access to capital markets, banking, real estate, and other industries enhanced through Blockchain technologies. The fund focuses on companies who stand to benefit the most from the massive growth of the industry. Combining institutional know-how, hands-on management, entrepreneurial innovation and professional investment experience SPiCE’s management team has been involved in hundreds of tech funding rounds totaling billions of dollars; as entrepreneurs, investors, and executives. SPiCE is located in the US, Switzerland, Singapore and Israel. To learn more about SPiCE VC visit www.spicevc.com.

