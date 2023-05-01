BERLIN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 1, 2023–

Blue Cloud Management LLC (“Blue Cloud Ventures” or “BCV”), a leading venture capital firm headquartered in New York City, is proud to announce the opening of its European office in Berlin. Blue Cloud Ventures is a growth-stage VC focused on B2B SaaS companies globally. BCV has invested in 43 companies to date, including investments in European companies such as Cognism, Templafy, and most recently, LMS365.

With the European tech scene experiencing rapid growth over the past few years, BCV is keen to be part of this emerging ecosystem and partner with founders and investors in the region.

The office will be headed by Victor Yaw, who has been involved in BCV’s investments such as Paradox, Trulioo, and Go1, as well as Cognism, Templafy, and LMS365 in Europe.

“We’re thrilled that Victor will be leading our efforts to expand our global footprint; we have been deepening our presence across various regions since raising our fourth fund and see a surge in high-quality B2B SaaS companies being built in Europe,” said Rami Rahal, co-founder and Managing Partner of BCV.

Leveraging its deep U.S. roots, its LP network of 100+ technologists and entrepreneurs globally, and connections across equity and debt funds and service providers, BCV aims to bring a unique set of value-add to European B2B SaaS companies. Through its European presence, BCV will also work closely with its existing portfolio companies in the region, supporting them on their growth journey.

“Since our founding, we have remained focused on being the best partners to our entrepreneurs and their teams,” said Mir Arif, co-founder and Managing Partner of BCV. “We are proud of our readiness to roll up our sleeves and add value, whether by acting as a sounding board to founders, or by assisting with strategy, M&A, recruiting, or customer introductions.”

Berlin was a natural choice for BCV’s expansion into Europe, given its status as a tech hub for the region, its location at the heart of the Europe, and its connectivity with other major European cities. The city has a supportive ecosystem for early-stage startups and is quickly emerging as a major hub for companies looking to scale to multi-billion outcomes.

“We are at a key inflection point for B2B SaaS in Europe,” said Victor Yaw. “We’ve seen the emergence of a next generation of company builders that have developed the expertise to truly scale to become category-defining platforms. We are excited about our existing investments in the region and believe that this is just the tip of the iceberg.”

About Blue Cloud Ventures

Blue Cloud Ventures (BCV) is a software-focused growth stage venture capital fund firm headquartered in New York City. The fund targets investments in leading business applications, infrastructure and open-source software companies. Some of BCV’s past and present portfolio companies include Arctic Wolf Networks, Clari, Cloudbees, Druva, Go1, Iterable, NGINX, Templafy, Pax8 and Wrike. For more information on BCV and our portfolio companies, please visit www.bluecloudventures.com.

Disclaimer – Nothing presented within this article is intended to constitute investment advice, and under no circumstances should any information provided herein be used or considered as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy an interest in any investment fund managed by Blue Cloud Management LLC (“Blue Cloud Ventures”). Blue Cloud Ventures does not provide investment advice and is not registered in Germany. Information provided reflects Blue Cloud Ventures’ views as of a time, whereby such views are subject to change at any point and Blue Cloud Ventures shall not be obligated to provide notice of any change. Nothing contained in this article may be relied upon as a guarantee or assurance as to the future success of any particular company. Companies mentioned in this article are a representative sample of portfolio companies in which Blue Cloud Ventures has invested in which the author believes such companies fit the objective criteria stated in commentary, which do not reflect all investments made by Blue Cloud Ventures. Blue Cloud Ventures does not solicit or make its services available to the public and none of the funds are currently open to new investors. While Blue Cloud Ventures has used reasonable efforts to obtain information from reliable sources, we make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, reliability, or completeness of third-party information presented herein, which is subject to change. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

